To perform the sale of a vehicle procedure must be followed domain transfer before the control entities to avoid registering debts for infractions carried out by the new owner of the automotive

He article 102 of the Organic Law of Land Transport, Transit and Road Safety, amended in 2021, states that it is the responsibility of the buyer of the vehicle to carry out the transfer of domain within a period of 30 days from the recognition of signatures in the contract.

In addition, it indicates that fines that are caused to the seller for non-compliance with the transfer after the recognition of signatures in the sales contract, will be transferred to the buyer.

This transfer will be automatic and can be done with the request or trade from the seller of the vehicle with the pertinent documentation.

For this procedure it is necessary that the interested persons go to the National Transit Agency (ANT) with the sales contract to validate the procedure. (VAB)