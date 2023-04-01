Home News The transfer of fines received after selling a vehicle – Diario La Hora
News

The transfer of fines received after selling a vehicle – Diario La Hora

by admin
The transfer of fines received after selling a vehicle – Diario La Hora

Law. This reform was carried out in 2021.

To perform the sale of a vehicle procedure must be followed domain transfer before the control entities to avoid registering debts for infractions carried out by the new owner of the automotive

He article 102 of the Organic Law of Land Transport, Transit and Road Safety, amended in 2021, states that it is the responsibility of the buyer of the vehicle to carry out the transfer of domain within a period of 30 days from the recognition of signatures in the contract.

In addition, it indicates that fines that are caused to the seller for non-compliance with the transfer after the recognition of signatures in the sales contract, will be transferred to the buyer.

This transfer will be automatic and can be done with the request or trade from the seller of the vehicle with the pertinent documentation.

For this procedure it is necessary that the interested persons go to the National Transit Agency (ANT) with the sales contract to validate the procedure. (VAB)

See also  Xi Jinping Attends the Opening Ceremony of the Second United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference and delivers a keynote speech — Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China

You may also like

2: 2 after 0: 2 against Augsburg –...

The Huascachaca wind farm comes into operation

French researchers accompany study of surales in Casanare...

Action organized desk – perfect home office |...

Recreational activities and theater for affected children in...

Controversy over the recording of a porn video...

These routes in Hunan in the new summer...

How the Horse Shaped the American Prairies: An...

Jaime Luis Campillo goes for the crown at...

Explosion in Eschweiler – suspect arrested – Rhineland...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy