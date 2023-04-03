Home News The transformation of Coopidrogas continues | The New Century
The transformation of Coopidrogas continues | The New Century

The transformation of Coopidrogas continues

After an investment of $74,978 million, Coopidrogas inaugurated its own new headquarters for Valle del Cauca, built on a lot of more than 25,000 square meters, in a privileged, equidistant and strategic place: La Magdalena Industrial Park, located on the highway Yumbo-Airport in the municipality of Palmira (Valle), just 1.5 km from the Bonilla Aragón airport, very close to the municipalities of Palmira, Yumbo and Cali.

“This new own headquarters will allow us to speed up the delivery processes, as well as have a greater frequency in dispatching orders to the more than 875 associated druggists, owners of 1,329 drugstores in the region, but above all, to their clients, that community that requires reliable points within reach to acquire the more than 11,000 references of pharmaceutical and popular products, which are distributed from the new headquarters to the 90 municipalities of the departments of Valle del Cauca, Cauca and Nariño,” he said. René Cavanzo Alzugarategeneral manager of Coopidrogas.

The new headquarters is part of the expansion and consolidation process drawn up several years ago by the Board of Directors, which is carried out in different regions of the country, to provide associates with advantages in terms of distribution, training and more attention. effective, based on cutting-edge technological tools.

“Given the growth in the associate base and in sales, the Cooperative began for some time the progressive modernization of its headquarters and the provision of state-of-the-art technology in its Distribution Centers – CEDI, including the one in Valle del Cauca, with impact in the Pacific. The purpose is to optimize the processes of preparation and distribution of pharmaceutical and popular products that are sold in drugstores”.

From the logistical point of view, the Distribution Center has 11 docks for receipt and dispatch of merchandise, leveling platforms for trucks, which allow speeding up the movement of products.

