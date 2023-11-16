The Transformation of Mulan Creek: A River of Floods to A River of Ecology

“Transformed Mulan Creek: From River of Floods to River of Ecology and Happiness”

China News Service, Putian, November 15 (Reporter Yuan Xiuyue) – Zheng Renming, the former party branch secretary of Puban Village, Xindu Town, Putian City, Fujian Province, vividly recounts the floods that had plagued the area in the past. The villagers lived in constant fear of heavy rain and typhoons, as their livelihoods were heavily reliant on weather conditions for food production. Many crops could not be grown due to the risk of flooding, resulting in diminished yields and economic hardship for the villagers.

Mulan Creek, often referred to as the “Mother River” in Putian City, was prone to frequent flooding, which devastated the lives of those residing in the area. The construction of Mulan Pi during the Northern Song Dynasty brought significant changes, but the flood problem persisted, leading to further suffering amongst the people in the region.

However, after decades of continuous efforts, the construction of Mulan Pi and significant developments in the management of Mulan Creek have transformed the area. The once “river of floods” has now become a “river of ecology”, “river of development”, and “river of happiness”. The comprehensive management of Mulan Creek has taken a new direction, with vast improvements in flood control standards and irrigation systems.

The “Eternal Mulan Creek” has evolved to become a national 5A-level tourist attraction, integrating ecological restoration, water conservancy science, and many other experiences. Putian’s Yuhu area is now fully equipped with public facilities, reflecting a complete transformation of the landscape and the lives of its inhabitants.

Lin Guodong, the former director of the Xiahuang Village Committee in Chengxiang District, recalls a time when their lives changed drastically due to flooding. However, with the improved management of Mulan Creek, their everyday lives have witnessed immense alteration, from exercising along the creek to the absence of fear of flooding.

Mulan Creek’s transformation stands as a testament to the remarkable progress shown by the people of Putian. As “seawater flooding and cattail grass overgrowth” becomes a thing of the past, Mulan Creek has become a symbol of triumph over natural adversity. The fear of water has been replaced with a sense of pride in their ability to harness and manage its abundant resources.

