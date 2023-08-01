The transformative power of food production in Mauritius – Capsud.net

UN Mauritius – The turmeric spice is produced by an association on the island of Rodrigues.

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, July 31, 2023-/African Media Agency(AMA)/-Transforming the way food is produced in Mauritius, in the Indian Ocean, could help fight climate change and accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), according to the highest UN representative in the country.

Lisa Singh, UN Resident Coordinator in Mauritius and Seychelles, was speaking ahead of the UN Food Systems Summit +2 which took place in Italy from July 24-26.

“It is a particularly interesting time to be the Resident Coordinator of a small island state like Mauritius. Since my arrival here in 2022, I have experienced examples of extreme weather conditions such as floods and cyclones on the one hand and water shortages on the other.

This visible effect of climate change, combined with our geographical remoteness, the small scale of our economies and the high import costs, has serious consequences for the food security of our island. It has gained momentum since the COVID-19 pandemic and war-related supply and commodity shocks in Ukraine, raising strong concerns about food security as key to the sustainable economic transformation agenda .

UN Mauritius – Lisa Singh, Resident Coordinator in Mauritius and the Seychelles, meets with a group of young people.

Food systems emerged not just as an agricultural challenge, but as a game-changer to catalyze results on multiple SDGs. The Summit in Italy provides an opportunity for both countries to focus on the way forward to accelerate the transformative power of food systems.

Food production must be considered in all sectors and not in isolation. Water and energy are direct inputs at all stages of the food value chain, while natural resources, ecosystems and their services underpin the security of these inputs. Agriculture accounts for 30% of water use in Mauritius alone. Globally, one third of the energy available in the world is consumed by the food production value chain.

Import dependency

Addressing water scarcity and investing in renewable energy are key to food security. Mauritius imports three quarters of its energy with renewable energies which represents 24% of its current energy mix. It imports over 77% of its food needs and households are under pressure as the prices of staple foods such as bread, black lentils, powdered milk and cooking oil continue to rise.

Our reliance on imports such as seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, technology and equipment makes it vulnerable to global commodity and supply disruptions.

Food systems transformation can play a key role in national strategies for mitigating and adapting to change. For example, in line with its Nationally Determined Contributions, Mauritius has reaffirmed its commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the agricultural sector. The country has also identified agriculture as a priority sector for climate change adaptation with a focus on efficient irrigation techniques and climate-smart agriculture.

Clearly, for the UN team, it is essential to support a holistic systems approach to addressing the links between food, climate, water, energy and gender.

The importance of partnerships

We adopt a double orientation. There is the institutional commitment to inform the strategies, policies and budgets needed to transform food systems as well as to influence budget allocations.

We also aim to build community resilience, leveraging the power of partnerships, digital platforms, private-public modalities and data, with the inclusion of women and youth.

For countries like Mauritius where tourism is an important source of GDP revenue, the impact of climate change poses a risk given its rare but fragile natural ecosystems.

The lives and livelihoods of communities, especially in coastal areas, are directly affected. Coral bleaching and human pollution put pressure on the lagoon ecosystem affecting our artisanal fishermen like Nazma and her family.

She has been an artisanal fisherman for more than 30 years with her husband and several of her children. It is a sustainable way of fishing, as only lines are used unlike commercial fishing. Furthermore, most of the fish they catch is for consumption in Mauritius and not for export.

Nazma says she loves everything about fishing. It is a passion that has become his profession. But, she points out, life is expensive, fuel is expensive and there are fewer fish in the lagoon.

The UN, in collaboration with the European Union through the Ecofish project, is using technological innovations to empower small-scale fishers to leave overfished lagoons.

Photo: UNDP Mauritius/Stéphane Bellero – Coastal communities, such as Port Sud-Est in Mauritius, are exposed to the adverse effects of climate change.

Promoting “intelligent” agriculture

By improving the economic resilience of these traditional fishing communities, food security will be enhanced through better management of marine resources.

In Rodrigues, which is part of the archipelago of Mauritius, we work with eight women who have formed the Rodrigues Turmeric Producers Association to grow and process turmeric into powder for sale.

Talking about energy inputs in agriculture, one of the members of the association, Marie-Anne, explains that with the financial support of the Small Grants Program (SGP) of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) supported by the UN, she and her peers were able to purchase a solar dryer to replace an electric dryer that used a lot of energy and was very expensive.

Her colleague and friend, Perrine, explains how the profession allows women to emancipate themselves. This will also allow their grandchildren to continue this work because the turmeric will always be there.

There are other innovative sustainable food systems solutions piloted by UN agencies in Mauritius. The United Nations Development Program (UNDP), in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and UN Women under the Joint Fund for the SDGs, are promoting biofertilizers low cost locally made from seaweed.

Initiatives to foster smart agriculture are supported by FAO, UNDP, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

With only seven years left to implement the 2030 Agenda, our United Nations country team in Mauritius will continue its efforts to support the diversification of the economy, strengthen the circular economy and invest in human capital. to deal with supply shocks.

Working in partnership to advance climate action and foster resilient pathways is key to securing Mauritius’ future for our people, our planet, prosperity and peace.”

