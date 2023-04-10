With events focused on psychosocial work for the development of victims of the armed conflict in Colombia, this is how the Victims Unit works.

With the purpose of listening to the experiences of life and resistance of the victims of the armed conflict to transform Colombia, the Unit for Victims will promote, yesterday Sunday April 9, a close listening space between the President of the Republic , Gustavo Petro Urrego, and around 40 victims from different sectors and regions of the country.

The meeting sought to promote a conversation in which the victims were highlighted as political subjects with relevant experiences that can contribute to the construction of Total Peace. This was the first activity that the entity developed within the framework of the commemoration of the “National Day of Remembrance and Solidarity with the Victims of the Armed Conflict.”

Patricia Tobón Yagarí, director of the Unit, highlighted that in this space those who were heard were the victims of the armed conflict, they were the ones who had the floor, since they are the ones who have the moral and ethical authority to tell the country which is the route that must be followed in order to advance in overcoming the armed conflict.

“In this Government we want the victims to have a very important role in the policy of Total Peace and that is why we are working so that a public reflection is made from their voices that contributes to putting aside the stigmatization, polarization and indifference . It is the victims who today have the word in a country plunged by hatred and by the pain of the wounds left by the armed conflict. For this reason, we must listen to them, because only those who have lived through the war can tell the country what the cost of the conflict has been and what will continue to happen if we do not make decisive progress in the construction of peace”, he mentioned.

This space was held at 9:00 am at the Hotel Tequendama and was possible thanks to the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

During the meeting, an act of recognition of the transformative power of the victims was also carried out to build ties and change the reality of their territories and communities. In addition, their proposals were heard so that the Unit for Victims can continue working on the firm commitment to implement actions that allow us to overcome historical lags and guarantee true comprehensive reparation.

For the Coffee Axis

The region will also have activities that will seek to ensure that victims take better advantage of the opportunities that life offers them, be it studying, undertaking, seeking success through struggle, claiming their rights, so that many of the families who are still in the territories do not have to live the same thing they faced.

There will be other activities that seek emotional recovery with the psychologist of the Unit, so that the victims can express their suffering, the wounds that still affect them and looking why not, to be able to heal them and share with other people who have had To go through similar situations, they will have to paint a mural that what they are looking for is to represent the so-called total peace and the peace between them in a symbolic way.

Agenda

April 11, 1:00 pm in Manizales “A Light of Hope”, National University. Discussion “Understanding to overcome gender stereotypes: Challenges for access to justice for Human Rights Defenders”.

April 14, 9:00 am in Armenia “The soul in a thousand colors”, Convention Center of the department of Quindío. Emotional recovery activities and conversation.

April 15, 9:00 am in Pereira: “Rebuilding our history”, La Comuna property, La Selva village, emotional recovery activities and construction of a mural.

Astrid Sabogal

Coordinator Municipal Board of Victimas Pereira

“The idea is to take all the members of the table to this farm, where there are victims, peasants and reincorporated working together, that is why the name of this Reconstructing a History, are people who have not been submerged in the victimizing act but have come forward and based on their crops and their desire to build a new story ”