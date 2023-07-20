The treatment of slaves during the independence of Colombia. Roger Pita Pico, History and Antiquities Bulletin – Vol. XCIX No. 854 – June, 2012, pp. 81-121, 2012.

See full text at

Colonel José Concha, governor and commander of Cauca, had already exposed to Santander the prevailing non-conformity among the slaves in the face of the excesses carried out against them.

Within the balance made on the situation in his province, Concha did not hesitate to affirm that the greatest punishments and humiliations, as well as the work overloads and the most notorious privations, took place in the Chocó mines.

According to the report rendered in May 1822 by the governor of Chocó, it was pointed out how the slaves of the mines of the canton of Nóvita: “[…] they are always naked with a light piece of cloth that covers the parts that decency dictates. Regarding food, it was commented that these blacks lived “[…] with no more food than thirty-two pairs of plantains per week or a pile of corn supplied by their masters”.

Summary

The treatment of slaves during the time of Independence did not register substantial variations when compared to what was registered in times of Indian rule.

The liberal ideas prevailing in these initial decades of the 19th century were not enough to give a boost to protectionist legislation, thus observing a certain continuity of the late norms of the Hispanic legacy.

Political and administrative instability, the devastating effects of the war, growing social disorders, tensions, and the fear of the masters were factors that prevented significant advances in the protection of slaves during the nascent Republic.

The hopes centered on the definitive manumission were frustrated and, with this, the possibilities of offering were also diluted.

Introduction

The slave trade, manumission and work on farms and gold mines have undoubtedly been the three topics most developed by Colombian historiography in relation to the issue of slavery. The treatment, protection and living conditions of the slave population have occupied a secondary level, being reduced in some cases to a merely anecdotal account.

The history of the black, as well as of other subaltern groups of society, during the process of Independence is just being built and, of course, it has recovered a special boom during the Bicentennial ephemeris. This work tries to systematically deepen the ruptures and continuities in the treatment given to slaves during this stage of political transition that includes the first experiments of republican self-government, the stage of the Spanish Reconquest and the beginnings of the independent Republic from 1819.

Content

1. The relations between masters and slaves: between affections and hostility. 2. Legislation: between repression and protection. 3. Punishment and mistreatment. 4. The slave’s reactions: from fear to revenge. 5. The treatment given by justice: disadvantages and iniquities. 6. Living conditions of slaves. 7. By way of reflection.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

