Yet the crisis persists and in some cases turns into a structural phenomenon: the great shocks of 2022 have left an indelible mark, as demonstrated by the increase in closed businesses (+44% on 2021) which is not offset by the increase in registrations (+26%). Especially in some territories: for example in Fermo, where there is an important footwear district exposed to the former USSR markets, cancellations have risen by 31% against the +1% of new registered companies.

And while there are those who push themselves towards innovation and digital (+3.2% start-ups and +9% companies that do e-commerce), the data underline the difficulties of catering, a sector more affected than others which is struggling to recover: the number of bars, for example, is down by 2.8% with negative peaks in Fermo and Macerata (where the decline was around 14%), but also in large cities such as Rome (-8%) and Milan (-5%).

Offenses and courts on the upswing

The decline in crimes reported at national level continues (-7%), with some exceptions concentrated in areas with high tourist traffic such as Rimini (+25.9%) and Milan (+24.5%), Venice (+16.3 %) and Rome (+14%). In the first six months of 2022, activities in the courts also resumed and the number of pending civil cases decreased by 10% on average in Italy. Disposal has speeded up especially in Forlì and Crotone (both with 34% fewer slopes); while it slowed down in Isernia (+7%) and Ravenna (+3%).

One doctor out of ten in Naples and Florence is lost

Despite the lessons taught by the pandemic and assimilated by the territories, two key fronts emerge from the data on which ground and precious time have been lost. The first is that of health: the pandemic has revealed the side of a country that has always considered its national health system a flagship, but in which a series of gaps in proximity health care have emerged. Gaps which, even in the face of the scarce allocations allocated to health care in the maneuver, risk worsening: according to data from Iqvia Italia, the number of general practitioners between 2022 and 2021 fell by 19%, with Grosseto and Pisa having recorded respectively -34.9 and -33.9 per cent.

A phenomenon that concerns the whole country and worsens from year to year: «We have analyzed the Italian data of OneKey, the Iqvia registry which tracks and monitors the evolution of the different universes of doctors in all the countries of the world, and we have compared the number of general practitioners in each province before and after the Covid-19 pandemic – says Sergio Liberatore, CEO of Iqvia Italia -. In almost all provinces there was a sharp drop in the number of general practitioners from January 2019 to November 2022. For example, in the province of Rome there was a 7% decrease in the number of general practitioners, in the province in Milan by 4%, while in Naples the decrease was 13% and in Florence by 10%. Many doctors have retired or left their jobs, but there are few young professionals ready to take their place.