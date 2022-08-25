TREVISO. After the anticipation given by our newspaper in recent days, the verification activities by the Commercial Unit of the Treviso Local Police on theprice trends of a dozen food products.

A basket designed by the Command of via Castello d’Amore also based on the reports of citizens: common bread, chicken, flour, oil, pasta, sugar often at the center of reports relating to increases defined as unjustified in some commercial establishments.

“Let’s assume that there is no witch hunt but only a preventive control service on the price trend to protect consumers”, explains the Commander of the Local Police Andrea Gallo. “THE There are about fifteen monitored outletsboth in the city center and in the neighborhoods ».

For the Treviso Command this is not a recently activated service: the price survey was also carried out in full Covid emergency in 2020 and 2021 not only on food products but also on those of personal protective equipment such as masks and sanitizing liquid.

Compared to the surveys carried out during the Covid emergency, the situation is now very different: “It is not easy to intercept situations of speculation on prices as the war in Ukraine has radically changed the influence on the final price”, underlines the police commander. local, «the costs associated with transport and production have risen sharply. In any case we are registering the maximum cooperation from the owners of the supermarkets. –