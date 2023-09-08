The Trial Continues: Guilty Plea Reveals Responsibility for the Assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

Retired Captain Germán Rivera Pleads Guilty in Haitian President’s Assassination

The trial for those responsible for the death of Haitian President Jovenel Möise is ongoing, and a significant development emerged this Friday. Retired captain Germán Rivera, also known as Colonel Mike, has assumed responsibility for the assassination by pleading guilty to helping plan and carry out the murder. According to documents filed in federal court in Florida, Rivera pleaded guilty to three charges that could potentially land him in a U.S. prison for the rest of his life.

On July 7, 2021, a commando of around 20 armed Colombians entered President Moïse’s private residence in Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti, and shot him to death. Rivera, along with others, was charged under U.S. law as a part of the murder plot that was organized in Florida. Duberney Capador, a former Colombian military man, was also involved in the plan.

The motive behind the assassination was the desire for money and power. Prosecutors revealed that two executives from a Miami security company, CTU, devised a plan to kidnap President Moïse and replace him with a Haitian-American named Christian Sanon. In exchange for their assistance in ousting Moïse, lucrative contracts were promised to the conspirators to build infrastructure and provide security forces and military equipment in a future government led by Sanon.

The conspiracy initially planned to kidnap Moïse, but it later escalated into murder, according to court documents. In June, another member of the conspiracy, Haitian-Chilean Rodolphe Jaar, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison for his role in supplying weapons for the assassination.

The U.S. justice system, which has been investigating the assassination, alleges that Rivera recruited 20 Colombian mercenaries in May 2021. He provided them with weapons and assault equipment to carry out the murders. The shocking revelation is that the operation was allegedly backed by the CIA, and all participants were promised immunity from prosecution. However, the mercenaries claim that they were deceived and hired by CTU to provide surveillance and security services to former candidate Emmanuel Sanon, an opponent of President Moïse.

The aftermath of President Moïse’s assassination has plunged Haiti into chaos. Gangs now control approximately 80% of the capital, and violent crimes such as kidnappings, armed robberies, and carjackings are on the rise in the impoverished Caribbean nation. The United Nations’ top humanitarian officer, Martin Griffiths, recently denounced the “extreme brutality” of gang-related violence in Haiti. Reports indicate that over 70 people have died and been injured in Port-au-Prince alone in the past two weeks, with a total of more than 2,500 deaths and close to a thousand injuries this year so far.

As the trial continues, the world watches closely to see how justice will be served for the death of President Jovenel Möise and the consequences for all those involved in the plot to assassinate him.

