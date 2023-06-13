The trial of Pivetti for tax evasion has begun in Milan – Lombardy

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, JUNE 13 – First hearing today in Milan, in which preliminary questions were addressed in the trial against six defendants, including Irene Pivetti accused of tax evasion and self-laundering for a series of commercial transactions, in particular the sale of three Ferrari Granturismo which, according to the hypothesis, would have served to launder the proceeds resulting from tax offences.



The judges of the fourth criminal case (president of the Angela Scalise college) have adjourned the trial to next June 27, when they will have to decide on a further question of nullity of acts proposed by one of the defenses. Then, the trial, after the admission of the evidence, will begin in October.



In judgment, together with the former Speaker of the Chamber (not present in the courtroom) defended by the lawyer Filippo Cocco, are the rally driver and former Gran Turismo champion Leonardo ‘Leo’ Isolani, his wife Manuela Mascoli, her daughter Giorgia Giovannelli, the notary Francesco Maria Trapani and another entrepreneur, Candido Giuseppe Mancaniello. In the investigation, conducted by the economic and financial police unit of the Gdf and coordinated by the prosecutor Giovanni Tarzia, an intermediary role of Only Italia, a company attributable to Pivetti, was hypothesized in 2016 operations of the Isolani Racing Team, which he wanted to hide from the Tax (he had a debt of 5 million) some assets, including the three Ferraris. (HANDLE).

