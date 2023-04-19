The trial of the Hangzhou girl’s death case opened: the charges became the focus. The prosecution accused the nanny of “negligent death”, and the parents of the child believed that it should be “indirect intentional homicide”-News Channel-Hualong.com

At the time of the incident, the nanny walked out of the elevator with a scooter, and the child was left in the elevator crying loudly

On June 14, 2022, a 2-year-old girl in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province was left in an elevator by her nanny Wu Moumou, and then fell to her death from the 8th floor. The procuratorial organ believes that the nanny should be held criminally responsible for the crime of negligent death.

Yesterday morning, the People’s Court of Gongshu District, Hangzhou opened a hearing on the case. After nearly 3 hours of trial, the case will be sentenced at an optional date. After the trial, the girl’s father, Mr. Chen, was interviewed by a reporter from Yangzi Evening News/Ziniu News. He raised objections to the charge of negligent death and the fact that the nanny constituted a surrender, and believed that the nanny should be charged with indirect intentional homicide, and he would hold the housekeeping company and the property company accountable.

Tragedy replay

The 2-year-old child was forgotten in the elevator and climbed onto the window sill and fell to his death

It can be seen from the public surveillance video that on June 14, 2022, the nanny Wu Moumou took the girl into the elevator room with a scooter. After the elevator went down to the first floor, she walked out of the elevator with the scooter. When the elevator door was about to close, the nanny found that the child had not followed, so she tried to block the elevator door with a scooter but failed. The elevator door closed immediately, and the child was left in the elevator room and cried loudly. Then the elevator went up to the 8th floor and stopped. The child ran out of the elevator room alone and disappeared in the surveillance video.

The People’s Procuratorate of Gongshu District, Hangzhou pointed out that on June 8, 2022, the defendant Wu Moumou was hired to work as a nanny in the homes of Chen Moujiang and Zhao Mou, and was responsible for taking care of their daughter Cherry (born on August 19, 2020). At around 20 o’clock on June 14, Wu Moumou took the cherries from the 15th floor, unit 3, building 2, of a community in Gongshu District, Hangzhou to the first floor by elevator, and the cherries were left alone in the elevator due to negligence. Afterwards, the elevator automatically went up to the 8th floor. Cherry walked out of the elevator, climbed up the window sill of the aisle on the 8th floor and fell to the platform of the 2nd floor. After being sent to the hospital, she was pronounced dead that night.

On the same day, Wu Moumou took the initiative to identify himself and explain the situation to the police who came to the scene to investigate, and was taken to the police station to assist in the investigation, and was summoned to the case the next day. On June 27, 2022, the Hangzhou police filed a case to investigate the case of Wu Moumou, a nanny, who was suspected of causing death by negligence.

Trial focus

The nanny pleaded guilty, and the parents said it should be “indirect intentional homicide”

At 9:30 am yesterday, the case was heard in public at the People’s Court of Gongshu District, Hangzhou. During the trial, the public prosecutor believed that he should be held criminally responsible for the crime of negligent death.

Mr. Chen told reporters that he did not recognize the charge of “death by negligence” and believed that the nanny might have done it intentionally. “Through the follow-up elevator video and home video, as well as the testimonies of other neighbors in the community, we have reason to believe that she was mentally prepared and she let the child (the accident) go.” Mr. Chen said that before his daughter’s accident, he I once mentioned to the intermediary company that the nanny’s service ability was poor and wanted to be replaced. “It is not ruled out that she has a grudge.” Mr. Chen and his attorney also provided supplementary information to the court, hoping to change the charge to “indirect intentional homicide” and increase the sentence to More than 7 years in prison.

Mr. Chen also does not agree with the view that the nanny constitutes a surrender. The public prosecutor mentioned that Wu Moumou took the initiative to identify himself and explain the situation to the police who came to the scene to investigate, but Mr. Chen said: “The nanny did not leave my house after the incident because I explicitly told her not to leave.”

The WeChat public account of the Gongshu District Court shows that the defender requested a lenient punishment and probation on the grounds that the defendant surrendered himself. The defendant Wu Moumou pleaded guilty and repented.

The mother of the child was unable to watch the video of the incident and left the court midway

Before the trial, the nanny Wu Moumou was released on bail. Mr. Chen told reporters that in the nearly 10 months since the incident, Wu Moumou has no intention of repentance, nor has he apologized to their family members. “She has my phone number, WeChat, and also knows my home address.”

The daughter’s accident dealt a huge blow to Mr. Chen’s family. “The child’s grandmother has left us because of the aggravation of the incident. The child’s mother suffers from severe depression and takes medicine every day. I can also be called a whitehead overnight and can hardly work.”

On April 16, Mr. Chen and his wife came to their daughter’s grave with the court’s notice of appearance, and told their daughter the news. They felt that the nanny’s severe punishment was the best consolation for her daughter.

Regarding the performance of the nanny in the trial, Mr. Chen said that he became even angrier after seeing it. “As the father of my child, I can’t help crying when I see the video. It’s normal. But she seems to cry louder than me, saying that she misses her child. This is too fake.”

The video of the incident that day was played again during the trial. The child’s mother could not accept the reality and chose to leave the court midway. Mr. Chen said that although he had watched the video countless times, “it was really heartbreaking to see it in court today.”

The child’s father: Keep speaking out is not to “earn living expenses”

Mr. Chen gave birth to his youngest daughter, Cherry, at the age of 45. Because he had to take care of his eldest daughter, he hired a nanny to take care of the 2-year-old Cherry. “The child fell from the building, and I discovered many safety hazards around me. I must take necessary protection for the child at home, such as raising the height of the window and purchasing protective nets.” For young parents, Mr. Chen suggested that if possible, Or take care of the children by yourself, there is really no way to hire a nanny, then you need to choose a regular company, learn more about it, assess the nanny’s skills, it is best to have elders or relatives who can help take care of them together.

For the nanny industry, Mr. Chen believes that it is necessary and worthy of respect, but it needs to be regulated. “When we hire nannies with high salaries, we hope that they will be responsible. In the future, I will consider holding the housekeeping company and property company accountable.”

“I am constantly appealing, hoping that more people will pay attention to it, so as to play a vigilant role, not for earning living expenses or other purposes.” He said that he will do his best to continue appealing, hoping that the nanny industry will be more standardized.

Yangtze Evening News/Ziniu News reporter Chen Yong trainee reporter Xu Shaoda