



In the impeachment trial followed against President Lasso after the inadmissibility report presented by the Judge Rapporteur, Dr. Teresa Nuques, has been denied, two rapporteurs have been appointed to present another project.

Let us remember the principle that says “Dura lex set lex” which in Spanish means “The law is hard, but it is the law” This principle orders that social relations such as politics itself must be subject to legal precepts.

The Constitution declares that Ecuador is a state of rights and justice and in article 82 it prescribes: “The right to legal certainty is based on respect for the Constitution and on the existence of prior, clear, public and applied legal norms. by the competent authorities” denying procedural relevance to the formula “iura novit curia” according to which the judge can rectify, complete or correct what is not recorded or is an error in the process. Wisdom teaches us “what does not appear in the process does not exist in the universe”

Let us remember that judicial probity and, in contrast, the crime of malfeasance, are anchored in the fulfillment or violation of these premises. The CC and the National Assembly must respect, apply and comply with what the Constitution and the Law order, since the acts of the public power must maintain conformity with the constitutional norms, otherwise they lack legal effectiveness, article 424 of the Constitution.

Due to the above, the impeachment trial against the President of the Republic turns out to be a summation of votes for obscure and non-political purposes, if we merit politics in its essence, but that in this world of ours is ignored. (EITHER)