Title: Trial Reveals US Authorities Pursue Venezuelan Regime’s Ties with Former FARC Leaders

In a surprising turn of events, the trial against former Hugo Chávez ally General Clíver Alcalá in a federal court in Manhattan is shedding light on the enduring links between the Venezuelan regime and the heads of the now-disbanded Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). Despite some believing this issue was buried or forgotten, it seems that US authorities are actively pursuing the connections.

General Clíver Alcalá, once close to Hugo Chávez but now an ardent opponent of Nicolás Maduro, has pleaded guilty to supporting a group classified as a terrorist organization by the United States while acting on Chávez’s orders from 2006 to 2013. Alcalá confessed to delivering grenade launchers and corresponding ammunition to figures such as Iván Márquez and Timochenko, former FARC leaders who have either complied with or betrayed the peace agreement with the Colombian government.

The evidence presented in the US trial also points to joint drug trafficking operations between the FARC and Caracas, including allegations of a $5 million bribe to Maduro, who was then serving as foreign minister, in 2006. This damning information is part of what the trial terms the “money laundering scheme of the narco-terrorist conspiracy.”

The unfolding situation further solidifies the long-held suspicions that during the past 25 years, the Venezuelan regime, particularly under Chavismo, has actively supported criminal and terrorist groups that have posed threats to the lives and safety of Colombians. This collusion occurred even prior to the signing of the peace agreement with the FARC, with Iván Márquez freely entering and exiting military facilities in Caracas, including Fuerte Tiuna, one of Venezuela’s largest military cantons.

Furthermore, the Maduro government has been implicated in the alleged rescue and subsequent protection of Iván Márquez, who sustained severe injuries in an attack a year ago. This raises questions about those who betrayed the peace process and the commitment to truth-telling about their supporters and accomplices, not only in Colombia but also abroad.

Colombian and Venezuelan citizens alike are now faced with the challenge of holding those responsible accountable. While the Truth Commission in Colombia and the Transitional Justice Special Jurisdiction (JEP) have yet to thoroughly investigate the role of Caracas in prolonging the Colombian conflict, international bodies like the International Criminal Court continue to build jurisprudence around crimes and aggression committed between the Venezuelan regime and Colombia since 1999.

It is imperative to stress that independent journalism plays a vital role in reporting uncomfortable truths and exposing actions that some would rather keep hidden. With the continued support of our readers, we at Grupo de Diarios América (GDA) and El Nacional remain committed to upholding democratic values, promoting freedom of expression, and delivering quality journalism in Latin America.

