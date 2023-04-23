The triangles of the PreBaby Tournament begin

children’s football

The six teams that will play the semifinal round of the Carlos Mario Gil Prebaby Tournament have been defined, which gives direct quota to the Babyfútbol regional, the most important children’s football contest in the country.

In group A, they are: Deportivo Pereira, Astros FC and Estudiantes del Otún Boca Juniors. For their part, in group B, they appear: Dunga La Cantera, Sócrates Valencia and Estudiantes del Otún.

The first two of each triangle will qualify for the final and the champion will be the winner of the quota, in addition to other prizes that the organization has planned.

Let us remember that a total of 20 teams from the Pereira Metropolitan Area participated in the first phase, in which a very good level of competition and great talent were always observed among the participating children.

First date scheduling

Today. The Athletic Court

3:00 pm Deportivo Pereira Vs Estudiantes del Otún Boca Juniors.

Wednesday April 26. The Athletic Court

4:00 pm Dunga La Cantera Vs Sócrates Valencia.