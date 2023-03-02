Home News The tribute to Bucaramanga that Gustavo Torres gave him, in his haircut
by admin
A very important start to the year for the Bucaramanga it occurred in the BetPlay League after the ‘leopard’ team tied three times in the first six rounds, they won their last two games and have only lost one, which is why they have stood out at the start of 2023, with a gustavo torres in good shape.

The former player of National Athletic has been one of the fundamental pieces in the tactical scheme of the professor Raul Agustin Armandowhich took the reins of the team since December of the previous year, where he had to raise his tactical scheme without the figure of Teofilo Gutierrez, which arrived at the beginning of the tournament in Colombia.

However, he could count on gustavo torresplayer who seeks to give something to talk about with him Bucaramanga with his goals and his participation in the opposite area. Now, the Colombian player wanted to honor his good moment with the leopard outfit, through his haircut.

Social networks have begun to comment on what was done by Torres, who used his haircut to make the skin of a leopard, as well as a heart, which generated varied opinions on Twitter, where the video began to go viral in a way fast, because of the curious hairstyle.

See Gustavo Torres’s haircut:

