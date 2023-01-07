Listen to the audio version of the article

Today Italy celebrates National Flag Day. The Tricolor celebrates 226 years. The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella and the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have emphasized the importance of this day.

Mattarella, tricolor «symbol of country unity and indivisibility»

«Today we celebrate the 226th anniversary of the “National Flag Day”, the symbol of our country – underlines the Head of State in a note -. It was 7 January 1797 when the representatives of Bologna, Ferrara, Modena and Reggio Emilia, proclaiming the Constitution of the Cispadana Republic, raised the first red, white and green tricolor with horizontal bands, the flag of their unity. Under these colours, with these sentiments, our ancestors, in the following decades, fought to bring about the unification of Italy. The deeds of the Risorgimento took place under this banner». «The Tricolor – continues the Head of State – accompanied the War of Liberation and, chosen by the Constituents as the banner of the Republic, constitutes the symbol of the unity and indivisibility of the country and of that heritage of common values ​​and principles solemnly sanctioned by our Constitutional Charter. Values ​​that represent the ideal and moral resource to draw on to face the difficulties that every nation finds itself going through. Expression of the civil passion of the Italian people, the Tricolor flag expresses the will of a democratic State, open to international collaboration and close to the citizens, which pursues, primarily in favor of young people, the best conditions for building the future, in a climate of peace, justice, social cohesion. Long live the Tricolor, long live the Republic», concludes Mattarella.

How the Italian flag has changed Photogallery19 photos View

Meloni: contains values ​​of freedom, solidarity and equality

Even the prime minister spoke on the issue. “The Flag is the symbol of national unity – underlines in a note -, it encompasses the values ​​of freedom, solidarity and equality on which our homeland is founded and embodies that extraordinary historical, cultural and identity heritage that is universally recognized in Italy . In the world, the Tricolor represents the spirit of sacrifice and the ability of our soldiers engaged in peacekeeping missions to give themselves to others, it is the flag that our diplomats hold high in defense of the national interest, they are the colors that our compatriots abroad they have in their hearts and that they put into everything they do».

“Sew up tears to make Italy a protagonist”

«In a famous painting from 1920 Cafiero Filippelli paints a woman intent on mending a tricolor – continues Meloni -. An extraordinary image, a metaphor for our daily commitment. Sew up what is torn, tie together the threads of our being together, rediscover ourselves as a community: this is the path we intend to follow to free the best energies of the nation and make Italy even more a protagonist in Europe and in the world. .