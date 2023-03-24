Home News The Tricolor equalized with South Korea in a friendly duel
The Colombian National Team faced South Korea in a match corresponding to the FIFA date, and despite the fact that they managed to tie 2-2, they left some doubts for the next match against Japan.

One of the standout players on the field was Jorge Carrascal, who scored the second goal for Colombia and was rated 7.6. However, the team’s worst rated was Johan Mojica with a score of 5.6, as he failed to contain South Korea’s goal scorer Son Heung-Min.

Before the next match against Japan, critics analyzed the team’s line-up, especially in relation to the possible appearance of Mojica and the leadership in attack of Rafael Santos Borré, who did not have much participation in the match against South Korea. In addition, Kevin Castaño also raised doubts in the midfield due to his passive work.

The match against Japan will take place next Tuesday, March 28 at 5:20 am Colombia time.

