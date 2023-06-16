The Trnava region caters to eco-travel. They have planned summer tours and trips for which you do not need a car

In the Trnava Region, they want to support ecological travel during the summer season. The beginnings of the tours follow the arrivals of public transport, and in the highly visited area of ​​the village of Smolenice there will be a shuttle service to the most interesting attractions, such as the Smolenický castle and the Drina cave.

“Our goal is to adapt the tourist offer to more ecological forms of transport so that tourists from Slovakia and abroad can comfortably explore the program in the region in an ecological and peaceful way, even for the whole weekend.” says Alexander Prostinák, director of the Regional Tourism Organization Trnava Tourism.

The regional tourism organization has prepared a series of tours called Weekend exploration in the Trnava Region, during which you can get to know the stories of the three most interesting cities in the region. The first one always starts early Friday evening at 6:00 p.m. in Trnava as a topic underground city, which was a great success last year and was sold out in record time.

“The tour route leads through the Church of the Holy Trinity from the 18th century, a medieval cellar under the city, the Church of St. Jakub, which was destroyed by an earthquake in the past, and the crypt under the church,” explains Alexander Prostinák. During two hours, you will visit five objects that are not normally accessible to the public. The first summer tour date will be July 7, and the others will be August 5 and September 1.

Trnava has been changing the orientation of public transport to bicycle transport for a long time and is currently referred to as a 15-minute city. From the train and bus station you can reach the city center in less than 10 minutes on foot.

Available Weekend exploration in the Trnava Region a small village near Trnava, Dolná Krupá, also appeared, which, among other things, houses the largest rosary in Slovakia. “During summer Saturdays, the guide will wait for a group of people interested in the tour at the stop near the Church of St. Ondrej at 12:45 p.m. in the afternoon. The time of its start is adapted to the arrival of intercity transport connections from Trnava,” explains Alexander Prostinák.

In addition to the rosary, the village is interesting for its classicist architecture and romantic stories. The tour will lead to the municipal museum, the crypt of the Chotek family, the family tomb of the Brunsvik family and also the park near the classicist mansion and Beethoven’s house. “Hundreds of roses in Mária Henrieta Choteková’s rosary in the Medolandie area will end the whole day’s exploration,“ adds. The first summer parade will be held on Saturday, July 8, and the next scheduled dates will be August 5 and September 2.

Interesting attractions, such as the Driny Cave – the only accessible cave in western Slovakia, the Smolenický Castle, the Včelovina mead farm, or the prehistoric Molpír fortress, could not be missed in a series of tours Weekend exploration in the Trnava Region.

The dates of Sunday tours of Smolenice are July 9, August 6 and September 3. The guide will pick up the group at 12:30 p.m. a few meters from the train station in the Včelovina mead farm under the Smolenický castle.

The village of Smolenice has been experiencing a large increase in tourism for several years. It is very well connected with Bratislava, Záhorí and Trnava by bus and train, but in the high season it is a problem with a lot of cars.

„Thanks to the financial support of the Regional Tourism Organization of the Trnava Region, a free regular shuttle service called Smolenická fčela will operate in the village in the summer months.” adds A. Prostinák. The bus will operate on a “get off-board” basis. Tourists will be taken from the railway station and will stop at the Včelovina mead farm, in the center of the village and at the parking lot in the Jahodník recreation area under the Drina cave.

Prices of summer tours: Underground city of Trnava – €8 Tour of Dolna Krupa – €13 Smolenice tour – €15 *children under 6 years free All three tours together – €32

More information on the website www.regiontrnava.sk.

Realized with the financial support of the Ministry of Transport of the Slovak Republic.