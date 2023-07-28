The Tropical Storm: “Kinshasa, world capital of La Francophonie! »

Kinshasa press review of Friday July 28, 2023.

The newspapers published this Friday in Kinshasa mainly focus on the 9th Games of La Francophonie which are opening at the Martyrs de la Pentecote stadium.

“Kinshasa, world capital of the Francophonie! “, title in its cuff tropical storm. This daily affirms that the IX Games of La Francophonie will open this Friday, July 28 in Kinshasa. According to this tabloid, this first day will be marked by a grand opening ceremony planned at the Martyrs stadium, access to which will be free, on the instructions of the Congolese head of state, Felix Tshisekedi, whose inaugural speech is eagerly awaited. This portal is of the opinion that this sporting and cultural event is a tribute to the DRC, the largest French-speaking country on the planet in terms of inhabitants and surface area. A pride that the city of Kinshasa, capital of the DRC, wishes to highlight by reserving an unforgettable welcome to the forty delegations from all over the world to take part in this event reserved for countries using French as one of the languages. of communication, notes this newspaper. According to the Minister of Communication and Media, Patrick Muyaya, quoted in the columns of the Tropical Storm, bracelets determining the front door and the area that should be occupied, once at the stadium, will be distributed in specific places. . And specific communications will be made about this, notes this tabloid, to get this flag or other stamps in the national colors, to really mark this celebration.

For Eco News, Kinshasa puts everyone in agreement on the organization of these games. This weekly emphasizes that the course was so long and rocky and at the end, Kinshasa won its bet, putting everyone in agreement. France, the birthplace of the French language which unites fifty countries within the International Organization of La Francophonie, writes this tabloid, has delegated its Minister of Sports, Amélie OudéaCastéra, to Kinshasa, not to mention the French-speaking channel TV 5 Monde which deployed its teams to Kinshasa to cover these Games. For ten days, notes this portal, the party will be total in the Congolese capital. With these games, this newspaper believes, the Congolese government wants to demonstrate to the rest of the world that sport and culture are not only the two most unifying words in the DRC, but also in all the member nations of the OIF that have agreed to come to Kinshasa, in the heart of the Francophonie, because the DRC, in the days to come, if it is not already the case, will be the country with the most speakers of the French language. According to EcoNews, the DRC has taken precautions to show you what it is, not only for the infrastructures it has primed, but also through the talents it abounds. Because the Games of La Francophonie mark the great return of the DRC, after all these years painted the way they have been, because these games, whether in the life of a nation or an individual , it’s not the past that counts, it’s its future, says EcoNews.

AfricaNews points out that the setting chosen to host the official opening ceremony of the 9th Games of La Francophonie is the main site among those chosen to host the various activities, both sporting and cultural, of this historic event. These Games being exclusively reserved for young people, this weekly reports, they will see more than 3,000 young athletes and artists from around forty French-speaking countries with a view to taking part in them, at the same time as the DR-Congolese selected and prepared for at this. For the DRC, indicates this portal, the holding of these Games is a winning bet and also constitutes the culmination of all the efforts made by the Congolese government, not only to organize these Games of La Francophonie, but for this advantage of having endowed Congolese youth with modernized infrastructures that can now host other international sports events. To do this, recalls AfricaNews, the Congolese authorities have never ceased to pride themselves on having achieved this feat, the only one of its kind, since the boxing fight organized in 1974 in Kinshasa between Mohamed Ali and George Foreman, at the era of Marshal Mobutu. Having taken the measure of the event, reports this newspaper, Félix Tshisekedi could not make the trip to Russia, preferring to be represented there by the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Defense, Jean-Pierre Bemba. Torn between these two events, the Congolese Head of State preferred to personally preside over this opening ceremony to which he had taken care to invite his counterparts African Heads of State, like the Ivorian Alassane Ouatara , specifies this weekly.

AS Forum notes that the program of the official ceremony of the launch of these games provides several addresses. Credit where honor is due, writes this daily, the Director of the National Games Committee will open the ball of speeches. The word of Isidore Kwandja will be followed by that of the Director of the International Committee of the Games of the Francophonie and the administrator of the OIF then that of the President of the Republic, Félix Tshisekedi who will be able to recall all the adventures having preceded this day Francophone Youth Day. After the interventions of the officials, announces this tabloid, the place will be for demonstrations with the parade of artists. The national committee of the Games kept secret the name of the musician artist who will decorate the opening ceremony, indicates this portal. A total of 20 disciplines including 9 sports and 11 cultural are selected for the Kinshasa Games, says Forum des AS.

On the sidelines of these Francophonie games, indicates Congo New, Félix Tshisekedi will meet his “true friends” this Friday. For this weekly, the big question is that related to the presence of heads of state from African countries or elsewhere during the opening ceremony this Friday at the Martyrs stadium. Meanwhile, continues this tabloid, Patrick Muyaya, Minister of Communication and Media, said that several heads of state had been invited. The chance of seeing several Heads of State at the Martyrs’ Stadium becomes minimal when we know that several of them, especially Africans, responded to the call launched by Vladmir Putin, President of Russia, concludes this portal.

Taken back by prosperity, Seth Kikuni Masudi, candidate for the 2023 presidential election and President of the ”Piste pour l’urgence” party, in his speech on Wednesday, July 26, motivated and made Congolese athletes aware of the challenges and prospects of this French-speaking competition. In reaction to the organization of the 9th Francophonie Games in Kinshasa, adds this daily, it also calls on the Leopards to share the common values ​​that can make the whole Congolese nation proud. Thus, recalls this portal, Seth Kikuni said that these games, although intervening in a context of conflicts and crises, but they are also an opportunity for the DRC to show the whole world that what unites the Congolese.

