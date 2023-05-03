The truck hit by the car in Arnavutköy, Istanbul, tilted – Current News

The accident occurred in Arnavutköy in the morning. Old Edirne Asfaltı Street Upstream Occurred in the Lights area. which is under the direction of Hasbi D., which is in the direction of Sultangazi. Vehicle with license plate 34 DDJ 345, Enes A., who was traveling in the same direction when maneuvering due to the compression of another vehicle in the left lane. It hit the truck with the plate number 34 HZ 7147. With the impact of the collision, the truck, which the driver lost control of, crashed into the roadside signs and fell on its side.

Enes A., the driver injured in the accident, was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police teams came to the scene and took security measures in the area. due to accident Old Edirne Asfaltı Street Sultangazi heavy traffic in the direction.

