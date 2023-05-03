Home » The truck hit by the car in Arnavutköy, Istanbul, tilted – Current News
News

The truck hit by the car in Arnavutköy, Istanbul, tilted – Current News

by admin
The truck hit by the car in Arnavutköy, Istanbul, tilted – Current News

The accident occurred in Arnavutköy in the morning. Old Edirne Asfaltı Street Upstream Occurred in the Lights area. which is under the direction of Hasbi D., which is in the direction of Sultangazi. Vehicle with license plate 34 DDJ 345, Enes A., who was traveling in the same direction when maneuvering due to the compression of another vehicle in the left lane. It hit the truck with the plate number 34 HZ 7147. With the impact of the collision, the truck, which the driver lost control of, crashed into the roadside signs and fell on its side.

Enes A., the driver injured in the accident, was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police teams came to the scene and took security measures in the area. due to accident Old Edirne Asfaltı Street Sultangazi heavy traffic in the direction.

Click for Other Current News

See also  Winter Olympics help "ice and snow fever", citizens' love for ice and snow sports has increased significantly - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Bad weather: citizens canoeing between houses in Faenza...

New copper areas discovered in Alto Neguá

The adorable video of a tiger cub turned...

The director Alessandro D’Alatri – Campania has died

Comfacasanare will invest more than $9 billion in...

Russia claims to have foiled Ukraine’s drone attack...

dangers of falling markets but also opportunities at...

The importance of our mental health

Evacuation from Kherson – Free evacuation buses were...

Adidas, the ‘Ye case’ is not closed yet....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy