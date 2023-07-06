The true Chocoanos – Chocó7días.com

The real chocoanos.

Tracing Our Identity: The Undeniable Value of the True.

Eliecer Cordoba Lemus

The true Chocoanos, we are like an ocean united in a Region, in a Country, in a Homeland, in a Nation. The true Chocoanos, we have values, we have principles, on many occasions we are right. The true Chocoanos venture into different perspectives, always remembering the meaning of duty, right and obligation. The true Chocoanos explore our situations without conditioning or preconceived ideas, the true Chocoanos do not fear the truth, we seek wisdom in each new reality.

The true Chocoanos are not puppets or puppets, we do not allow ourselves to be used or manipulated. The true Chocoanos are aware of the leadership that our deep and significant humanity gives us, there is no one so great or small, only those who explore their essence without conditioning or obscene dogmas, the true Chocoanos with a deep and diverse conscience. The true Chocoanos do not divide, the true Chocoanos build, unify and add. We true Chocoanos have the ability to understand what is thought differently and what is thought differently, because we believe in plurality and multiplicity, true Chocoanos accept the truth that is built on freedom.

The true Chocoanos do remember who we are, where we come from and where we are going, the true Chocoanos do not accept crumbs because that makes us slaves, the true Chocoanos do not sit on the left, on the right or in the center of the meeting, We consider that outdated, the true Chocoanos always promulgate for progress in terms of equality and solidarity because we are human beings, children of the same society.

We true Chocoanos recognize the existence of elements that determine and influence the development of our reality, which is why we advocate and fight for parity, for alternatives, never for alternation or continuity.

The true Chocoanos have the desire to improve and at every opportunity we find meaning to continue, the true Chocoanos avoid the traps of dazzling brilliance, we seek honesty, reality, the authentic, the constant. The true Chocoanos believe when there are bases and not when it sounds nice, because the truth is not lied and the lie is not fair, the true Chocoanos are honest and we like consistency. The true Chocoanos are here because thanks to the laws and the constitution we participate, the true Chocoanos are not puppets of a power that wants to subdue and control us, our freedom is a force that cannot be muzzled. The true Chocoanos do not consider ourselves a tool to achieve an end, the true Chocoanos in itself are the end.

