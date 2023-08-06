THE TRUE “DARE TO DREAM” « cde News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (International, by Redacción) With the recent premiere of the mini-series, or biographical novel of the young and successful cumbia singer Marilina Bogado, there is a festive atmosphere on social networks and also in the streets, everyone is talking about what is seen in the series, of the Paraguayan reality, of what this girl, who is now a woman, experienced and suffered, how despite coming from a family with such limited resources and so many trips that sometimes we puts life it is possible to fight for what one dreams of and for what one loves. So there is also another young Paraguayan who is exciting the crowd that is watching him from here and it is the young soccer player Diego Gómez who made his debut yesterday at Inter Miami, in the US, and his partner is nothing and more and nothing less than the current best player of the world Lionel Messi. In addition to the juicy salary, the radical turn that his life took, Diego Gómez shares a dressing room with the international idol and who is undoubtedly also an idol of his.

How many children are there today playing soccer in the patio of their houses, in the square on the corner, wearing the 10 shirt and thinking I want to play like Messi, I want to play WITH Messi, and our young compatriot from San Juan Bautista, from the Colony Mburica Retã’s dream came true and all thanks to divine intervention, of course! and another national idol, Tata Martino, who is a highly appreciated figure for the Paraguayans for his intervention in the red-and-white for that 2010 World Cup in South Africa and who was the one who saw him and asked for him, now that he is DT of Inter Miami. And what were Tata’s indications for Diego in last night’s debut? “Go do what you know”

Everyone talks, everyone comments and everyone feels proud of Diego Gómez, as if he were a cousin, there is our compatriot fulfilling his dream and with that he overwhelms us all with hope, with faith that we can also achieve it. Among the comments of Internet users, congratulations jumped and others mentioned “The owners of the midfield” to the photo of the trio of players Lionel Messi, Diego Gómez and Josef Martínez. “Show him what you are!!”, “You are the best of the whole team”, “20 years and look where he is”, “thank you Tata!” Excitement and motivation for all Paraguayans!!

The first words of Diego Gómez after his debut with Inter Miami:

“In the first minutes, I was a little nervous. But it was just for the debut, I’m very happy for the victory. Tata asked me to play calmly, to do what I know how to do”.

“I have a photo celebrating with Messi. It’s something inexplicable to me. I am grateful for all the support I am receiving. Very proud”.

We are proud of you Diego, many successes and victories for you!

comment

comment

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

