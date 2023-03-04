The strong Kickers team celebrated four goals in Backnang. Photo: Baumann/Volker Müller

The Stuttgarter Kickers put up with numerous failures, won 4-0 at TSG Backnang and extended their lead to ten points. A win in the upcoming hit game against 1. CfR Pforzheim would further increase the probability of promotion.

The hard core of the more than 1,500 Kickers fans who traveled with them among the 2,800 spectators in the Etzwiesen Stadium celebrated their team loudly after the 4:0 (3:0) victory at TSG Backnang. They challenged one man to the fence with chants: 18-year-old Jonas Kohler, who is still allowed to play in the U19s and who made his debut in the Oberliga as a joker with his goal in the 87th minute for the final score . “Jonas is one of the young players who have developed well and made big strides forward. Overall, we showed a mature performance today,” said coach Mustafa Ünal.

Six changes

Compared to the last game before the winter break on December 3 against FSV 08 Bietigheim-Bissingen (3-0), there were six changes in the starting line-up when the team restarted in Backnang. Mostly had to give up because the list of absentees was long: Niklas Kolbe, Denis Zagaria and David Braig were joined at short notice by goalkeeper Ramon Castellucci (thigh problems) and Markus Obernosterer (ankle problems). In addition, Lukas Kiefer (instead of Luigi Campagna) and Halim Eroglu (for Konrad Riehle), who, like Kohler, was also eligible to play for the A-Juniors, were given preference in the starting XI.

From the start, the Kickers were very dominant and dominated the action. They were technically, tactically, athletically superior to their opponents – in fact in all respects. This is where professionals play against amateurs – this impression was strengthened in the course of the first half. Loris Maier (13th and 31st) and Eroglu (25th) took advantage of TSG’s mistakes and ensured a 3-0 lead at the break. The game was as good as decided. “It was impressive what the Kickers delivered, how much speed they brought into the game,” TSG coach Mario Klotz acknowledged the superiority of the front runner.

Leon and Loris Maier are beaming

After the break, the Kickers didn’t do more than was necessary, but they always had the game under control. Especially Loris Maier could have made the result clearer with good chances to score. Nevertheless, the striker was happy: “We got into the game really well and immediately set the right signals.” Ironically, he played for his former club for the first time since moving to the Kickers in the premier league together with his twin brother in the starting line-up. Leon Maier delivered a very good game in the newly formed central defense alongside Paul Polauke. “The breadth of our team is our trump card, everyone delivers,” said Loris Maier. Sports director Marc Stein also emphasized the homogeneity: “It is not a matter of course that we put up with the numerous failures so confidently. We did a good job and the balance in the squad is paying off.”

The fact that the Kickers extended their lead over pursuers SG Sonnenhof Großaspach to ten points (plus the goal difference, which is now 50 goals better), was something no one in the Blues camp wanted to emphasize. Instead, they stay on the ground and concentrate on the next home game next Sunday (2 p.m.) against third-placed 1. CfR Pforzheim, who had already defeated SG Sonnenhof 3-2 on Friday under the eyes of Mustafa Ünal. 3000 spectators are expected in the Gazi Stadium. And who knows who the Kickers fans will then order to the fence if they win.







Kickers Lineup

Otto – Riedinger (35th Moos), Leon Maier, Polauke, Kammerbauer – Kiefer (67th Campagna) – Dicklhuber, Blank, Eroglu (81st Kohler), Berisha (65th Riehle) – Loris Maier.

