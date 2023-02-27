The singer Zuleta Poncho It has been a trend during the week, after it became known that he had a sentimental relationship with the social communicator called Maria Marriaga, which is smaller than the vallenato interpreter. For what was trending on social networks, thanks to the controversy that arose, thanks to the age difference.

The publications on social networks indicated that the singer and the social communicator were dating a lot, since they were seen together at various times, celebrating in various spaces, in addition to creating a party so that Maria Marriaga commemorated his birthday, next to his loved ones.

Internet users were very immersed in the situation, since it was a surprise to some that Zuleta was dating someone so young and they were even burying him for his false dates, where he was seen at events with some women, whom he did not treat as better way.

However, the entire situation ended up being a lie. All this issue that occurred between Poncho Zuleta and Maria Marriaga It was not real, because the vallenato singer decided to carry out an advertising campaign, thanks to this situation, in order to talk about the fact that it was in the news during the week.

What really happened to Poncho Zuleta and his new girlfriend?



comedian and singer JuanDa Caribe released the hit ‘La frunita’ a few hours ago, a song that talks about relationships between older men and young women, which was a collaboration with Zuleta Ponchowhich also revealed the success through their social networks.

In other words, the situation that had everyone talking about Zuleta turned out to be a lie, which was used to carry out the advertising campaign for the new song that is already very popular among vallenato fans. So Marriaga and the singer are not really together.

Faced with this situation, several people fell for this advertising campaign for a new song, where they were quite critical of what happened, leaving in the air an issue that occurs in various parts of the world, such as the age difference between a man and a woman (and vice versa), to consolidate a sentimental relationship.