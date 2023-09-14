The truth behind ‘baby botox’

El ‘baby botox’ It is one of the most popular terms and a growing trend in the world of beauty. However, there is a lot of ignorance surrounding this term, which is why KienyKe.com consulted Dr. Alexandra Rada, who clarified various doubts.

The first thing the expert mentioned was that this concept did not really exist, as it simply had to do with an injectable treatment of small doses of botulinum toxin to relax facial muscles. Botulinum toxin is a protein that blocks the release of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter that causes muscle contraction.

“First of all I want to tell you that there is no baby, no old man, no nothing. ANDhe botox is actually botulinum toxin that is placed directly on the muscle to reduce its movement, since it is this movement that marks the skin”, he began explaining.

However, Dr. Rada wanted to talk about the expression that is becoming more and more fashionable:

“The ‘baby’ is simply for those who want to start preventing, who still do not have lines or marks to prevent aging. This is totally valid. An average dose of 50 units is always given, but for someone young who wants to start with this treatment, 20 or 30”.

It should be noted that Botox is used to treat wrinkles and expression lines that appear with age. The most common areas where it is applied are the forehead, crow’s feet and between the eyebrows.