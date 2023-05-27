The truth surrounding the death of the late Seo Se-won of ‘Gal’… Who is the president who opened the hospital?

(Source = SBS ‘I want to know that’ capture)

Who will cover the death of the late Seo Se-won?

On the 27th, SBS ‘I Want to Know’ focused on the death of Seo Se-won, who recently died in Cambodia.

Seo Se-won died in Cambodia on April 20th. Police concluded it was a cardiac arrest caused by diabetes complications. However, at the time, as the word Seo Se-won received propofol came out, many speculations arose about Seo Se-won’s death.

In the midst of this, Seo Se-won’s funeral was held eight days after his death. It was decided that the remains should be cremated. There were many things that were not clear about the death, such as propofol, but cremation was carried out without an autopsy for reasons such as the delivery of the body.

The nurse who gave the injection at the time of Seo Se-won’s death said that she injected propofol with a local driver. However, the operating director and interpreter, who were on site at the time, all said that such a thing had never happened.

Park Hyeon-ok, president of the Korean Association, also said, “The ringer was orange. It is a vitamin ampoule. The drugs collected by the police also matched,” he said. “Doctors and police even collected trash cans. But how did propofol come about? Isn’t the deceased being driven as if he died from being hit by it?” she appealed.

In particular, he said, “In Korea, I say that I cover something, but I am the one who tries to reveal it. shush it all He said that he was afraid that he would be harmed. He said he was being threatened while trying to reveal the truth. This is a country with guns, don’t show me. It is a threat. If I’m wrong, I might be right.”

Among these, an unexpected person was mentioned. At the time of Seo Se-won’s death, there was a local female bopa at the hospital. But no one mentioned that she was at her site at the time. And surprisingly, she was the daughter of Prime Minister Hun Sen’s younger sister, Hun Bonten. It was Hunboten’s husband, Byeonganang, who was the building owner of the hospital.

Pyo Chang-won said, “It is important not why this incident happened, but why you are trying to cover it up. There are probably people who are at a disadvantage in this case,” he pointed out.

Park Hyeon-ok, president of the Korean Association, mentioned Chairman Lee. He said, “Chairman Lee told me not to intervene in this matter any longer. He said it was not his own will, but the will of separation and so on. Everyone is a victim. That person became like this by design.”

Mr. Lee opened a hospital in the building of Prime Minister Hun Sen’s sister five years ago and is called Chairman Lee among Koreans. He is known to have been doing business with Prime Minister Hun Sen’s sister’s family for a long time.

However, three people, including Seo Se-won, died at the hospital. One of them, Mr. Baek, a Korean, took over the hospital and committed suicide right before it started operation. The bereaved family cremated the remains and brought them to Korea without even being told the cause of death. It was because he was afraid that his family would be in danger if he went around hunting for murder.

Mr. Han, who died the second time, died after receiving stem cells at the recommendation of Chairman Lee. The cause of his death was complications from diabetes. He resembled Seo Se-won in that he had a young wife.

In addition, Chairman Lee received various investments with his sister Hun Sen and his wife, but the investors had to withdraw without seeing proper results. In addition, a victim testified that Chairman Lee used his personal connections to imprison the other person and get what he wanted if things did not go his way while conducting business.

In particular, Seo Se-won mentioned Chairman Lee in the last sermon video last December. He seems to have been close enough to say that they played golf together.

One informant said, “It is certain that Chairman Lee was involved in this case. But three names don’t come out,” he pinched. Accordingly, the production team visited Chairman Lee’s house to hear his opinion, but in the end they could not meet.