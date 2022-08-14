A young Italian died yesterday in Briancon, in France, after being hit by a shutter that broke off a building. The local media reported it. It is about Carlotta Grippaldi, a 27-year-old from Turin. The girl was going to a restaurant with a friend and was walking along the street called ‘Grand Rue’, located in the old city. The object would have detached from a window on the second floor. The young woman died in the ambulance that was transporting her to the hospital.

The judicial authority of Gap has opened an investigation into the crime of manslaughter.



The Main Street of Briançon

Graduated in economics and commerce from the University of Turin, Carlotta Grippaldi she was passionate about the mountains and in 2019, after passing the exam, she enrolled in the regional register of ski instructors, an activity she practiced in the Via Lattea ski area, in Turin.