The Turkish Arda Güler was presented by Real Madrid and wants to become “a legend” of the team

The young Turkish promise Arda Güler was presented this Friday by Real Madrid after a bid in the market with FC Barcelona. Finally, the story of the white shirt weighed more for the 18-year-old midfielder and he became the new player in the Madrid team

“Real Madrid has a very important heritage. Cristiano Ronaldo, Ozil, Zidane, Guti. They are legends and I want to be part of this story”, said the footballer at the press conference of his presentation collected by EFE.

Güler, who made his debut with Fenerbahçe at just 16 years old, arrives at Real Madrid with 35 games played last season, scoring six goals and distributing seven assists. The midfielder assured that the offers of other teams “lost value” when he received the call from the Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti.

“Many clubs showed their interest and we had contact with them, but when Real Madrid appears, for me the rest of the offers lost value (…) When the conversations with Real Madrid began, Ancelotti called me and told me that he wanted to see me. I respect him very much. He called me several times, he told me where he was going to position me and we had good communication, ”said the 18-year-old footballer.

In this sense, Güler was very sure about whether he will see minutes in the first team and ruled out going on loan despite overcrowding in the sector of the field where he works: “I want to contribute all my talent and my football to Real Madrid (…) The position is not important to me. I want to win it. I am an offensive player who wants to generate goal actions. I feel good in midfield or on the extreme right. The coach will decide it ”, he said at the presentation press conference.

“All the Real Madrid players are very important, there are names with many qualities. Modric is the best midfielder in the world and I’m going to learn a lot from him. I am going to take advantage of this opportunity”, added Güler.

The Turkish soccer player signed with Real Madrid for the next six seasons in an operation that closed for $21.86 million dollars, added to almost $11 million for goals achieved.

Güler, who has already been compared to the Argentine Lionel Messi for his impressive dribbling, is the typical left-footed midfielder of great technical quality. In total, in his two full seasons with Fenerbahçe he has scored nine goals in 51 games.

