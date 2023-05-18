The Turkish election race.. to where?

The Turkish presidential elections are heading to a run-off after a stormy night in which the incumbent president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, took the lead over his rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, but failed to win in the first round.

Outgoing Turkish President Erdogan has called on Turkish voters to support him in the May 28 presidential run-off in order to maintain stability in Turkey as he seeks to extend his rule into a third decade.

Erdogan got 49.5 percent, just short of the majority needed to avoid a run-off in a vote seen as a referendum on his authoritarian rule.

His main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the candidate of the opposition alliance consisting of 6 parties, received 45%.