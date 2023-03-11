Home News The turn to apply for a housing project is for Castilla la Nueva – news
The turn to apply for a housing project is for Castilla la Nueva – news

The turn to apply for a housing project is for Castilla la Nueva – news

From March 20 to 31, the Government of Meta will make housing applications in Castilla la Nueva, which will be virtual through the platform vivienda.meta.gov.co

There are 130 houses that will be built in this municipality. For the application, the llaneros of this municipality must not have their own home, nor have received housing subsidies; likewise, accredit the residence that corresponds to at least five years in the department permanently and one year in the municipality.

Additionally, they must attach a single PDF document to the platform that contains: proof of residence; the copy of identity documents of the family nucleus; the copy of the civil marriage registry or proof of de facto marital union; the municipal certificate of the SISBEN score and the income certificate.

In the event that the citizen is part of a differential approach, they will also have to add the documents that apply in each case:

1.If you are a victim, you must indicate this in the application form.

2.Indicate how many family members are victims.

3. Substitute or community mothers must attach the certification from the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare.

4. Sworn statement proving the status of male or female head of household.

5.Proves the condition of disability with a suitable document.

6. Red Unidos certification if you belong to it.

7. Report if one of the beneficiaries or the family nucleus is part of a reintegration or reincorporation process.

Finally, the Secretary of Housing of Meta, Martha Isabel Serrano, indicated that a tutorial for the virtual application will be published on the social networks of the Government of Meta in order to facilitate the completion of the process for the Castilians.

Source: Government of Meta

