The turnover exceeded 1.2 billion yuan!The first China (Harbin) International Animation and Game Expo closed

“Diffuse” unites the world, “creation” wins the future. On the afternoon of February 27, the four-day 2023 First China (Harbin) International Animation and Game Expo (hereinafter referred to as the Comic Expo) came to an end at the Harbin International Convention and Exhibition Center. As the country’s first animation and game event that is held in winter and fully integrates ice and snow elements, this year’s comic expo can be described as full of highlights and fruitful results. During the exhibition, the museum received a total of 30,000 visitors, 16 companies reached an agreement of intention to cooperate, and the turnover of participating exhibitors and companies exceeded 1.2 billion yuan.

COSER group photo

This year’s Comic Expo is hosted by Xinliang Muhua International Exhibition Company and Heilongjiang Foreign Trade Group Corporation. With the theme of “Digital Platforms Help Longjiang’s Economy, Creative Factory Empowers the Industry’s Future”, the exhibition has set up multiple sections such as exhibitions, promotional transactions, summit forums, and special activities. The combined display method aims to build a communication, cooperation and win-win platform for practitioners, fans and users, promote Longjiang animation and game industry to become better and stronger, and make China (Harbin) International Animation and Game Expo into a A shining business card that shows a vivid and three-dimensional image of China, and contributes to Longjiang’s construction of a cultural highland in the new era and the promotion of high-quality development of the animation industry.

According to reports, this year’s comic expo is brilliant and full of highlights. The “Digital Creation Design and Dynamic Game Industry Summit Forum” held during the Comic Expo attracted the attention of nearly a hundred animation companies. The forum invites a number of industry leaders and big names to closely follow the theme of “gathering new engines of digital technology and building a new ecology of creative design” to promote the integration and development of the digital and design industries in Longjiang and promote the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy. Take the pulse and offer advice. The Comic Expo also invited more than 30 domestic top two-dimensional guest artists, including domestic leading voice actors Zhao Qianjing, Chen Zhangtaikang, Koi, Tongyin, and Li Lanling; popular national style masters He Lihan and Xiao Bike At the scene, meet and interact with fans, feasting the eyes of comic fans who love “chasing stars”.

exhibition site

During the expo, CCTV Animation Group Co., Ltd. and the Harbin Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism signed a cooperation framework agreement on the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival.

This year’s Man Expo has created a professional exhibition based in the Northeast region, radiating the whole country, connecting Northeast Asia and overseas. While promoting the development of digital economy, ice and snow economy, and creative design industry in Heilongjiang Province, it has also brought business opportunities to many companies. .

Reporter: Han Liping Ma Zhibo