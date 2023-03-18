By: José Eliseo Baicué Peña

I do not know what are the reasons that have generated, in recent years, the ugly and daring habit of calling people who have just met, who they have not trusted, with whom there is no familiarity or close bond.

Did this phenomenon intensify with the pandemic as well? I have spoken with some psychologists, sociologists, anthropologists and friends about this practice, and they tell me that various causes and motivations can occur.

Some maintain that it may be a desire for figuration, prominence or simply wanting to show oneself as a modern or educated person. That it is possible a desire to adopt another personality that in their training or culture could not have, or that, perhaps, they want to emulate moments or behaviors seen on television, movies or desire to “belong”, momentarily, a higher social class.

You address the supermarket, the bus driver, the teacher, the minuteman, the photocopier, the secretary, the boss, the taxi driver. And the worst: it is done terribly wrong, because they combine the Familiarity with the Usted. Well, apart from the breach of trust involved.

Other scholars of the subject affirm that using the first name implies a direct form of greater connection with the interlocutor. And, it is possible that yes. But, from the issuer’s perspective. Then, then, it is possible that the other person’s reaction is not with the same intention. It can even become very contrary and delicate.

Of course, some say that in order to speak on a familiar basis without problems, there must be special conditions in common such as age, sex, work, social class, family, social groups, special social networks, sports, clubs, mutual friends, colleagues, among others.

A social psychologist told me that in any case the best thing to do is to ask the person if they can be their first name, despite the common spaces and moments that may exist. It is an act of respect, trust and firmness.

The next time you try to address someone on a first-name basis, make sure that all these conditions are met, otherwise you are crossing the behavior threshold. And that’s not right.

And, if they call you first names, don’t fall into that same “fashionable” habit.