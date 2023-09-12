The TV show is looking for a wasp spider in Haapsalu – Lääne Elu

Wasp spider. Merike Pikkmetsa’s photo

The TV program “Ringvaade” is looking for a wasp spider for Friday, which it hopes to find in Haapsalu.

Biologist Marko Valker said that one of the presenters of “Ringvaate” Marko Reikop called him with a request to look for a wasp spider. “In Friday’s show, they talk about the spider and hope to show it,” said Valker. If the morning person should be found, he will be taken to the studio on Friday and brought back later.

The wasp spider was first seen in Estonia in 2007 in Saaremaa, and since then it has established itself on the islands and in Western Estonia. Valker himself has met him in Puise.

The female wasp spider can be over a couple of centimeters long, the males are smaller. The wasp spider is striped like a wasp and can sting painfully, but it is not poisonous.

According to Valker, it can be found in mussel pastures and coastal grasslands.

