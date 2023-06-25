The twentieth century in Carrara in a large exhibition – Massa-Carrara

massa carrara – Every great sculptor sooner or later goes to Carrara. The ancient Romans knew this, as they were already extracting the marble from the Apuan Alps. And then Michelangelo, Giambologna, Canova… One at a time, the geniuses of sculpture climbed up there to choose the right pieces of the renowned “white gold” and give shape to immortal works. A tradition that is constantly renewed, thanks to the trades and skills that have flourished around the world of marble like nowhere else. And so even today a self-respecting art star – from Anish Kapoor to Jeff Koons, up to Maurizio Cattelan – cannot resist the challenge of these stones, the temptation to work at least once in their life with the artisans and avant-garde laboratories Carrara.

But there is a recent season in which Carrara has left a profound mark on the history of sculpture. The exhibition tells it from today The twentieth century in Carrara. Artistic adventures between the two warsopen until 29 October a Palazzo Cucchiariin the Tuscan city: a journey through 120 works by great masters of the 20th century, from Arturo Martini to Fausto Melotti, from Carlo Carrà to Francesco Messina, and then Leonardo Bistolfi, Mario Sironi, Gino Severini, Francesco Messina, Carlo Fontana, Alberto Viani, Sergio Signori, Lorenzo Libero Andreotti. On display we will find sculptures in marble, bronze, plaster, terracotta, but also paintings, drawings and pastels from important museums throughout Italy, for a complete overview of the creative forge that was Carrara between the 1920s and 1940s.

“The twentieth century in Carrara. Artistic adventures between the two wars”: Giuseppe Viner, Miners

“At the time, Carrara was a provincial town that was trying to modernize itself starting from its main resource, marble”, says the curator Massimo Bertozzi: “In particular, after the 1929 crisis, the need for a revival becomes urgent: both the national government and the local administrations make great efforts with exhibitions, initiatives, fairs. The sculpture becomes a sort of ambassador for the economic and commercial promotion of marble. The great artists arrive in Carrara and the city becomes one of the driving forces of sculpture in Italy”.

Sculptors are not the only ones to benefit from this climate: its paths intertwine with those of painting with mutual benefit. As we will see in the exhibition, there are artists who practice both arts, painters who let themselves be tempted by the charm of space and matter, others who let themselves be seduced by local landscapes, still others who take their cue from the innovations of sculpture to renew the pictorial language .

“The twentieth century in Carrara. Artistic adventures between the two wars”: Ardengo Soffici, Tuscan landscape

There are two paths to follow to reconstruct the developments of sculpture at this time, says Bertozzi: “The first is that of the line, which begins with Liberty, proceeds with Arturo Martini and then with one of his pupils, the abstractionist Alberto Viani. The other route, however, is entirely within Carrara, with Carlo Fontana, Arturo Dazzi and Carlo Signori, who arrives in the city to build the Monument to the Rosselli brothers of Bagnoles-de-l’Orne, the first abstract monument in Europe . Around these important figures of the 20th century, an entire population of artists from Carrara and not will develop.”

Many masterpieces scattered along the itinerary at Palazzo Cucchiari. Among the works to keep an eye on, advises Bertozzi, there is certainly “a large sculpture by Carlo Fontana, an artist from Carrara who also worked on the Altare della Patria, in Rome (one of the two chariots in the Vittoriano is by him). The work we have on display represents Farinata degli Uberti, a colossus of almost two tons of marble”. Also not to be missed are the Cavallini by Arturo Dazzi. “The first, in white marble, was presented at the 1929 Biennale”, continues the curator: “Then Dazzi replicated it in red, in grey, in all the colored stones of the Apuan Alps, as a monument to the tradition of marble and of the local stone”.

Suspended between the sea and the swift clouds of the Apuan Alps, Carrara is still today a laboratory in perpetual activity: “A place where sculpture continues to be practised, which in recent years has attracted many oriental, Korean and Chinese artists. A place where everyone teaches something while they are there to learn something else: because sculpture is learned where sculpture is made”.

“The twentieth century in Carrara. Artistic adventures between the two wars”

For more information: Twentieth century in Carrara. Artistic adventures between the two wars

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

