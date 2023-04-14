-Six years ago, the singer Martín Elías Díaz, ‘El gran Martín Elías’, died, leaving a story to tell and remember through those songs to which he put his musical label-

Fate marked the route for two people who were given the same name: Martín Elías, who said goodbye to life at the same age, 26, and in a vehicle accident. Martín Elías Maestre Hinojosa and Martín Elías Díaz Acosta did not escape premature death.

The death of Martín Elías Maestre, Diomedes’ uncle, and the one who guided him through the musical world happened in Valledupar on Wednesday, August 1, 1979, when he was coming in a car from his homeland of La Junta, La Guajira.

That night he had been partying, but in a getaway he came to his house to go around his partner Adriana Josefa Sarmiento and their three children, to whom he promised to return soon with gifts, but death came before him when he was 26 years old.

In the case of Martín Elías Díaz Acosta, the same thing happened. After attending a musical commitment in Coveñas, Sucre. Then when he was in his truck on the way to Santa Marta, he had an accident that hours later caused his death on Friday, April 14, 2017. Precisely at the age of 26.

The two Martín Elías were full of illusions, the first playing accordion and composing songs, and the second singing and having a successful musical career alongside accordion player Rolando Ochoa.

For both of them, Diomedes Díaz Maestre was the man who marked them, and whom they loved above all things. They never tired of exalting their talent for singing, composing and verse.

Martín Elías Maestre Hinojosa was a teacher for his nephew ‘El Cacique de La Junta’, whom he guided along the path of folklore. In the other chapter, Martín Elías Díaz Acosta idolized his father and followed his footsteps to the letter. It was the musical extension of him.

In this case, it is remembered that before getting off the stage in his last presentation, he dedicated a premonitory verse to his old darling:

it hurts dad

because he left my side,

I’m not going to worry

because there we are.

Both Martín Elías were marked by their love for vallenato, for their family, for simple things, but of great value, fulfilling the same life cycle, 26 years, which is the number of the date of birth of Diomedes Díaz, May 26, 1957.

The great Martin Elias

For Diomedes Díaz, the last of the children he had with Patricia Acosta, whom he had named Martín Elías in special homage to his beloved uncle, was incomparable. Even when in 1990 he recorded the song “Llego el verano” written by Gustavo Gutiérrez Cabello, in one of his animations he named him “The great Martín Elías”.

Also in verses of the song ‘My first gray hair’ that makes up the musical work ‘Titulo de amor’ (1993) he made it official, and it stayed that way forever.

For example you gave me a woman

who has been like my mother,

of Luis Angel, of Santo Rafael

of Diomedes and the great Martín Elías.

Together, in the last record album, ‘La vida del artista’, they recorded the song ‘Ni amigos, ni novios’, In the same way they interpreted ‘Ya viene amaneciendo’, in homage to Mexican folklore.

In the record of the history of the Festival of the Vallenato Legend, the year 2004 is recorded, when The great Martín Elías Díaz appeared singing to the accordion player Fernando Rangel Molina, reaching the crown of the youth category.

Fernando Rangel, when remembering that festival event, expressed. “In 2003 he had ranked second in youth accordion, and he wanted to have a good singer. My friend, Fernando Fontalvo, recommended it to me and we started practicing in November and thank God we were victorious”.

In the competition they presented the walk ‘Norfidia’ (Calixto Ochoa Campo), the merengue ‘La fame’ (Luis Enrique Martínez Argote), the son ‘I had a love’ (Freddy Peralta Maestre) and the puya ‘Here I am I’ ( Jose Dolores Bornacelli Polo).

“That day of victory, Martín Elías was happy, for many things, but more because he went down in history as the winner of the first Vallenata Legend Festival that was held in the Consuelo Araujonoguera Vallenata Legend Park,” Fernando Rangel narrated.

The accordion player who also achieved the professional crown in 2012, said that “we were great friends and I always thanked him for having accompanied me to achieve the crown of Youth King. His departure still hurts me because he was great and in a short time he earned a prominent place within vallenato folklore ”.

Proud to bear the name

When Martín Elías Díaz was asked about the origin of his name, he expressed his satisfaction. “It is because of this uncle that I bear my name, and it is the artistic vein of the family. He was the one who instilled in my dad this about music, and about singing. It wasn’t long before my dad recorded with him. My dad never forgot about it, what’s more, he was marked for life ”.

I remember that one good Friday

my mom scolded me

because I started to sing

one of his beautiful songs.

…And the great Martín Elías left life, on Good Friday, the same day that his grandmother Elvira once scolded his father for singing a vallenato by Poncho Zuleta.

The great Martín Elías left as in the song of the maestro Rafael Escalona, ​​a deep wound, rivers of tears and those songs that his followers never tire of singing. Remembering it, he feels an earthquake of pain, a few lashes of sadness and his heart opens wide in the midst of the greatest sadness in his soul.

By: John Corner Vanegas

@juanrinconv

Related