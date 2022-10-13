According to the official account of the Tianxin District People’s Court in Changsha City, Hunan Province, they recently heard a case of personality rights disputes caused by mutual insults in WeChat groups. According to reports, Sun Moumou and Wang Moumou are both owners of a certain community, one is a piano teacher, and the other is a member of the supervisory board of the owners committee.

In August 2020, some owners in the owner group questioned the non-disclosure and non-publicity of the public benefits of the owner committee. Sun Moumou and Wang Moumou had a verbal conflict in the group for the first time.Later, due to the intensification of conflicts between the two parties in various incidents, many scolding battles were launched in various WeChat groups and QQ groups.

Afterwards, there was even a face-to-face conflict, and the police would take him back to the police station for mediation. Since the mediation failed, Sun sued Wang to the Tianxin District Court of Changsha City, requesting that Wang be ordered to apologize to himself in the WeChat group and compensation.

Wang Moumou also submitted a counterclaim to the court, saying that the plaintiff Sun Moumou should make a public written apology to himself and compensate himself for various losses.

The evidence of the various group chats and scoldings of the two sides was printed out, and they were all two or three centimeters thick.

The Tianxin District Court of Changsha City held that the right of reputation is the right of citizens to protect their personal dignity from being violated. Internet group members should abide by laws and regulations, interact in a civilized manner, and express rationally when participating in group information exchanges.

The court made the first-instance judgment:The defendant Wang Moumou is limited to make a written apology to the plaintiff Sun Moumou within ten days, make it public in the relevant WeChat group, and compensate for various losses; the counterclaim defendant Sun Moumou is limited to make a written apology to the counterclaim plaintiff Wang Moumou within ten days, and Make it public in the relevant WeChat group.