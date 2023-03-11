This year’s National People’s Congress, which kicked off on March 5, is the first since a change of government last October. In the government work report, high-level Chinese leaders set a series of annual economic goals such as a 5% GDP growth rate for this year.

Looking back on 2022, China has experienced the resonance of unfavorable factors such as high inflation, geopolitical risks of the Russia-Ukraine war, and multiple outbreaks of epidemics. The current market focus is on the policy stance and economic goals in 2023.

Compared with 2022, we believe that the Chinese government has limited room for further monetary easing this year, and fiscal policy may be more expansionary. It is expected that the issuance of local government special bonds will increase. Monetary policy may provide liquidity support, and local governments will increase support for new growth areas to ensure high-quality and sustainable development.

At the same time, according to Chinese official announcements, the central government will be restructured to create a more centralized structure for policy formulation and implementation, while helping to facilitate resource allocation, restructure the economy, and increase self-sufficiency in key technologies.

China‘s “two sessions” work report set an economic growth target of around 5% in 2023. Although this target is relatively modest, it reflects that this year’s policy stance is still aimed at supporting growth and promoting a high-quality growth model. In the face of global economic and geopolitical uncertainties, we believe that policy will still retain some flexibility.

In addition to short-term priorities, the Chinese leadership’s new economy team is expected to mobilize more resources for long-term planning. The official is likely to reiterate that high-quality growth will be the economic theme of the next decade, which means that semiconductors, renewable energy, biotechnology and other fields may usher in continuous investment.

The Chinese stock market has rebounded in recent months amid economic recovery and possible loosening of monetary policy. As of the end of January this year, the Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 Index rebounded 20% from the low point in November last year, and the MSCI China Index rose by more than 50%. Big consumer brands fared best, benefiting from the full reopening of the economy.

That said, investor sentiment has yet to fully recover, as evidenced by the poor performance of stocks in February. The weak real estate market and lack of confidence in private companies are the main reasons, causing many individual investors to be cautious about whether the consumption recovery can continue, and other industries are still under pressure.

Even with the short-term fluctuations in the Chinese stock market, the growth prospects of most industries in China are still strong, and the upside potential is expected to be boosted by the strengthening of policies. Therefore, we cast a vote of confidence in the Chinese stock market. Due to the continuous growth of domestic demand and the introduction of favorable policies, long-term structural growth themes such as technological self-sufficiency, green development, and consumption upgrades may come to the fore.

Overall, consumption data suggest that Chinese consumers have re-deployed their savings and are more willing to spend, with passenger traffic figures rising sharply during the recent Lunar New Year holiday, box office figures continuing to be strong, and domestic and international tourism picking up.

We have also seen an increase in demand for goods, especially discretionary items, by low-income households, and an additional boost from excess savings could boost consumption growth.

All in all, the limited data available so far suggest that the strength and composition of China‘s economic recovery is broadly in line with expectations. However, Beijing needs to pay attention to lingering headwinds and act to limit their impact. We believe that further policy support will be released one after another to consolidate the foundation of economic recovery and enhance confidence in the financial market.

In fact, the impact of China‘s successful restart of its economy goes far beyond its national borders, and it also has a positive effect on Asia, emerging markets and Europe. The economic recovery is expected to revive the export market, and services and consumption are also expected to be strong. For global markets, a resumption of economic activity in China could help alleviate supply chain problems and thus ease inflationary pressures. China‘s economic recovery trend is consolidating, and we expect more policy support to ensure a smooth rebound in economic activity.

(Text/Xiao Zhengyi, Manager of HSBC China A-Share Convergence Fund)

