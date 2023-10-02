The two terrorists killed in Mianwali have been identified

The two terrorists who were killed during the attack on Kundal patrol post in Mianwali have been identified.

Web Desk: According to CTD officials, the slain terrorists have been identified as Zubair Nawaz and Muhammad Khan, who belonged to the outlawed TTP.

According to CTT officials, Zubair Nawaz belonged to Tipu group of outlawed TTP who was the brother of TTP Ameer Arshad Nawaz of Lucky Marwat. Zubair Nawaz is wanted in Punjab for communal murder, extortion and serious crimes. was

According to the authorities, the second dead terrorist has been identified as Muhammad Khan, who also belonged to the Tipu group of the outlawed TTP.

CTT officials say that the two terrorists were identified with the help of intelligence agencies and advanced software.

It may be recalled that late at night 10 to 12 terrorists attacked the patrolling check post at Kundal in Mianwali from two sides which was foiled by the brave police personnel.

According to IG Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar, the police personnel shot and killed two terrorists in a vigorous retaliatory action, while one youth died while fighting bravely.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also congratulated the police officers who foiled the attack on the police check post in Mianwali and paid tribute to the martyred officer.

