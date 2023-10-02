Home » The two terrorists killed in Mianwali have been identified
News

The two terrorists killed in Mianwali have been identified

by admin
The two terrorists killed in Mianwali have been identified

The two terrorists who were killed during the attack on Kundal patrol post in Mianwali have been identified.
Web Desk: According to CTD officials, the slain terrorists have been identified as Zubair Nawaz and Muhammad Khan, who belonged to the outlawed TTP.
According to CTT officials, Zubair Nawaz belonged to Tipu group of outlawed TTP who was the brother of TTP Ameer Arshad Nawaz of Lucky Marwat. Zubair Nawaz is wanted in Punjab for communal murder, extortion and serious crimes. was
According to the authorities, the second dead terrorist has been identified as Muhammad Khan, who also belonged to the Tipu group of the outlawed TTP.
CTT officials say that the two terrorists were identified with the help of intelligence agencies and advanced software.
It may be recalled that late at night 10 to 12 terrorists attacked the patrolling check post at Kundal in Mianwali from two sides which was foiled by the brave police personnel.
According to IG Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar, the police personnel shot and killed two terrorists in a vigorous retaliatory action, while one youth died while fighting bravely.
Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also congratulated the police officers who foiled the attack on the police check post in Mianwali and paid tribute to the martyred officer.

See also  The drought in the Yangtze River is urgent, and Poyang Lake shrinks by 3/4 in two months? | Yangtze River | Reservoir_Sina News

You may also like

Former Director of General Directorate of Border Development...

Daniel Quintero resigned as mayor of Medellín

Harbin City and Heilongjiang Province Honor Heroes and...

Mayor of Wiesloch confirmed in office

A panel discussion calling for the formation of...

Meet ‘El 18’: The Mysterious Head of Ovidio...

Solidarity with Semana magazine and its director –...

Double Festival Celebrations: Wuhan Children’s Library and Community...

Bomb disposal in Belm: Third unexploded bomb exploded...

Tips for organizing a workflow – EntornoIntelligente

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy