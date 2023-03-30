Julian Andres Santa

Through a press release, FIFA announced the determination it made regarding the venue for the U-20 Men’s World Cup, which will take place from May 20 of this year to June 11, which is no longer will play in Indonesia due to their difference with Israel. “Following today’s meeting between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and his PSSI counterpart Erik Thohir, FIFA has decided to withdraw Indonesia as the host country of the 2020 FIFA U-20 World Cup.3, due to the current circumstances.

When will the new headquarters be known?

Similarly, at the head ofThe director of the largest football entity in the world, The international organization assured that they hope that before March 31 the new country that will host the of this competition with the aim of not delaying the calendar of any team. “FIFA wishes to stress that, despite the decision taken, it remains committed to helping the PSSI, in close collaboration with the Government of President Widodo, to carry out the process of transforming national football.”

Argentina candidate?

As known by international media, at least three countries have expressed their interest in receiving this competition: Qatar, the United States and Argentina. The objective of the Argentines, eliminated in the qualifying phase by the hand of their technical director Javier Mascherano, is to be able to win the venue in order to obtain the place for being hosts, which is popularly said as ‘entering through the window’.