The U Comfamiliar committed to the education of Risaralda

The U Comfamiliar committed to the education of Risaralda

Last Friday, February 10, the Risaralda Comfamiliar University Foundation opened the Specialization in Educational Management with four groups of students, many of whom have come within the framework of the agreements signed with public and private entities in the region.

On Friday, February 24, the Inaugural Lecture took place with the conference “The great challenges of management in education”, which was directed by Dr. Claudia Velandia, consultant for the firm Angulo & Velandia.

Comfamiliar University is the only one in the department that has this academic offer for professionals in the region and also has an approval agreement with the Master’s in Education of the Technological University of Pereira, from which students can benefit.

We invite you to be part of this academic experience in which different professionals can acquire the necessary skills for proper management of educational institutions.

