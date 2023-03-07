Although last week it had been said that the three coalition parties, Liberal, Conservative and La U, would deliver to the Government yesterday the adjustments they considered necessary for the health reform, no document has yet been delivered.

According to a source consulted by THE NEW CENTURYthe document with the suggestions would be delivered today, after yesterday it was still reviewed by the technical committees of the three parties.

In addition, the document would be passed, in the first instance, to the three heads of the parties, César Gaviria, Efraín Cepeda and Dilian Francisca Toro, so that they give it the last look and final approval, in order to take it to the Government, and then to be filed in Congress.

It is worth remembering that the three political groups have expressed their disagreement with the reform proposed by the government and that contemplatesamong other things, the elimination of the Health Promotion Companies, EPS, as well as the management of the sector’s resources, through the Adres, which would remit the same to municipal and regional authorities.

The conservatives had expressed, through a statement that: “the Senate and Chamber bench together with the National Directorate reaffirm their position of not accompanying the text of the project to the health reform”, although they were willing to seek meeting points with the government, like the liberals and the members of the U.

The three parties had expressed some concerns, including the management of financial risk and health risk and the need for an articulator who can manage medical care. “In this sense, the Liberal, Conservative and La U Parties will present an amending article to the reform, which will especially seek to preserve the free choice that is a right of Colombians, mixed insurance with implementation of primary care, territorialization, health community and family; with integrated and comprehensive networks of services and intersectorality”, they had pointed out in a collective communication.

In the same way, they had also expressed that other important points for the parties were to ensure comprehensive care in remote regions and dispersed population, the strengthening of public hospitals and dignity of human talent in health.

Regarding the EPS, he said that they will be sought to be articulators that manage the health and financial risk so that the patient can access the services. However, he highlighted the importance of eliminating the vertical integration and the dominant position of the EPS, as well as the need for the Adres to directly turn to hospitals and clinics.

Likewise, they had expressed that the parties will seek a health reform that improves the conditions of the people, that is preventive, that facilitates access and that is of benefit to Colombians.

TThey also stressed that “we think that the current structure of the EPS has more than 30 years of expertise, we want there to be a direct turn of the Addresses service providers and that there is no vertical integration. In addition, we want to know the fiscal impact of the reform”.

conservative position

Despite the agreement sought by the three parties on the points of contention, the conservatism had already announced its position of not accompanying the health reform process filed by the National Government and marked the blue lines within the initiative, among which They are: The strengthening of primary health care, seeking equity in access and care in the most remote rural areas of the country. And defend the free choice of the user as a fundamental subject of this reform.

“We will not allow the nationalization and bureaucratization of the health system and we will promote the strengthening of the mixed insurance system,” Cepeda stressed.

In the same way, the head of liberalism, César Gaviria, had also published his objections to the reform: “This bill not only creates the minimum necessary organizational structure of the system to allow the construction of these areas, but also generates a governance weak, with unclear and repeated functions, through a bureaucratic apparatus with a political and non-technical line, based on unsuitable collegiate bodies, without articulation”.

He also warned thathe project does not establish a roadmap for the transition period to the new system.