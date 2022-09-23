[NTDTV, Beijing, September 23, 2022]The U.S. Senate on Wednesday (September 21) passed a climate bill with an additional clause that would end China‘s developing country status, see the report.

U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper: “The vote, 69 in favor, 27 against.”

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved a climate treaty amendment — the Kigali Amendment to the 2019 Montreal Protocol — with a more than two-thirds majority.

The amendment, signed by 124 countries, urges countries to reduce the use of refrigerant hydrofluorocarbons by 85% by 2036. Widely used in refrigerators and air conditioners, HFCs are super pollutants that destroy the ozone layer in the atmosphere.

U.S. lawmakers pointed out that the bill would also benefit U.S. companies that develop and produce alternatives to HFCs.

U.S. Senator Menendez: “Joining the Kigali Amendment will move the world away from China and its companies, and toward our competitive advantage. It’s good for America and our business, and it’s good for China. ) unfavorable.”

On the same day, two Republican senators, Dan Sullivan and Mike Lee, also proposed an additional clause that would require the U.S. State Department to propose to the United Nations to end China‘s developing country status. The Senate passed the request by a vote of 96-0.

U.S. Republican Senator Mike Lee: “This will begin to address the issue of China receiving special treatment at a cost to the American people. As the world‘s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, China has long been non-compliance and ignoring environmental standards and continue to increase its emissions.”

If the United Nations and the WTO no longer recognize China as a developing country, it means that some special treatment enjoyed by the CCP will be cancelled, such as low-interest loans from the World Bank, unequal trade tariffs, and so on.

Xie Tian, ​​a professor at the Aiken School of Business at the University of South Carolina: “To give an inappropriate example, some new immigrants from mainland China came to the United States, pretending to be very poor and applying for subsidies from the US government, but in fact they are very Qian is often willing to show off his famous cars and mansions. Now the U.S. government has found out that these people actually have assets and cancels his subsidies. How will he feel? I think the CCP’s mentality is similar.”

