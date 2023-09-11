The UCC has a photographic exhibition open to the public on its campus in the center of Medellín

The photographic exhibition “The chaotic myth of Eros” will be open until September 14, in the Active Library of block 1 of the Universidad Cooperativa de Colombia. The work, created by the artist Alexander García Hincapié, an Arts student at the University of Antioquia, is a deep reflection of his emotions and creativity.

Through the combination of figures from indigenous, Celtic and Egyptian mythology, the artist has managed to create a series of images that capture the essence of the myth of Eros in all its complexity.

“The exhibition goes beyond presenting intriguing images. It is a masterful convergence of modern artistic techniques. The fusion of photography and the digital image opens doors to new expressive possibilities, inviting viewers to explore the intersections between the physical and the virtual, between the tangible and the imagined,” comment spokespersons for the institution.

For the institution, these spaces open to the entire university community and external public ratify its commitment to art and culture as essential elements in the comprehensive education of its students, as they not only enrich their lives, but are also a window to new ways of understanding the world around them.

“The Chaotic Myth of Eros” is an opportunity to delve into the mind of a rising artist and explore the connections between mythological tradition and contemporary expression.

