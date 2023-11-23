The UDES delivers the first cohort of Internal Doctors to the region and the country

Through a solemn act The Medicine program of the University of Santander, Valledupar campus, imposed gowns on the first group of students which closed its academic cycle -basic and clinical-, with a special emphasis on primary health care and mental health distinctive features of the program.

Total, 23 young people from the tenth semester received the gown and badge that they must wear during their practical process as a sign of the responsibility that comes with their year of internship. Some go to Bogotá, others to Naval Hospital in Cartagena others to Bucaramanga and A group will carry out their practice at the Rosario Pumarejo de López hospital and the High Complexity clinic in the city.

“I am deeply moved, you cannot imagine the pride and satisfaction I feel, always hold high the name of the University, today there are not 23 students, they are the first cohort of Doctors at UDES Valleduparis the consolidation of a dream that began 30 years ago and today, together with the more than 5,000 professionals we have trained, we deliver these young people who will also serve the region, the country and the world”, highlighted in the framework of his intervention the rector of the Valledupar campus, Carlos Morón Cuello.

In passing, the dean of the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, William Reyes Serpa, stated: “We are confident that this group of young students who are beginning their year of boarding school have all the abilities and have acquired the skills to perform well at boarding school. The Valledupar Medicine program together with that of Bucaramanga and Cúcuta make up an undergraduate School of Medicine and postgraduate, which to date has trained professionals with the highest academic quality and today they work at the national and international level.l”.

For his part, the director of the Medicine program highlighted the comprehensive and rigorous training provided to students “The program has 60 teachers, Doctors – Specialists with a track record and an accredited professional career in the city.; They are the ones who are part of our teaching staff, that is why we have the certainty and confidence that our young people will give their best in their boarding school.”.

Maya Amaya also pointed out that the institution provides highly trained professionals with their clinical and scientific skills; and humanization for the treatment and care of the patient.