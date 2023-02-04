Home News the ‘UFO’ seen in Valledupar is actually from IDEAM
News

the ‘UFO’ seen in Valledupar is actually from IDEAM

by admin
the ‘UFO’ seen in Valledupar is actually from IDEAM

This Saturday, a white balloon, apparently meteorological, was sighted in the Vallenato sky. From there many speculations have arisen, even that it was about aliens or a spy balloon from China.

The object was also seen in La Paz. The mystery has been solved: it is an IDEAM radiosonde weather balloon “which aims to get better weather forecast results”.

This in order to increase the efficiency in the output of weather forecast models at a local and regional scale. Likewise, all kinds of applications and different internet portals, which base their forecasts on these models, will be favored.

See also  He injures his hand with an electric saw, a 13-year-old boy transported to hospital

You may also like

Patricia Silva: What happened to the comedian from...

The ketogenic diet (keto or Keto), everything you...

Risaraldenses entrepreneurs are projected nationally and internationally.

Man defied police and broke down in tears...

Get your hands dirty for the people: Pope...

Nicolás Mejía equals Dan Evan 1-1 in the...

ANIMAL celebrates its 30th anniversary with a new...

false officials are offering houses in Valledupar

no more usury

Mister Pizza – The Daily

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy