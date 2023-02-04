This Saturday, a white balloon, apparently meteorological, was sighted in the Vallenato sky. From there many speculations have arisen, even that it was about aliens or a spy balloon from China.

The object was also seen in La Paz. The mystery has been solved: it is an IDEAM radiosonde weather balloon “which aims to get better weather forecast results”.

This in order to increase the efficiency in the output of weather forecast models at a local and regional scale. Likewise, all kinds of applications and different internet portals, which base their forecasts on these models, will be favored.