The Ukrainian army announced that they recaptured a town between Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia – Diario La Página

The Ukrainian army announced this Sunday the conquest of the town of Blagodatne, in the southeast of the country, the first victory it claims in its offensive against Russian troops on this part of the front.

“The glorious soldiers of the 68th brigade (…) have liberated the town of Blagodatne,” Ukrainian Army Ground Forces said on Facebook, along with a video showing soldiers holding a Ukrainian flag at a destroyed building.

According to the spokesman for the defense units of the so-called Tavria Front that participated in the operation, Valeriy Shershen, the Ukrainians captured two Russian soldiers and pro-Russian separatist fighters.

“The Ukrainian flag has been hung over Blagodatne,” he added, referring to a town that had less than a thousand inhabitants before the war.

Blagodatne lies on the border between the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions in southeastern Ukraine, where Moscow has been reporting major Ukrainian assaults for almost a week.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky reported on Saturday that his army was undertaking a “counter-offensive action” at the front, without specifying whether it is the major attack that the Kiev General Staff has been preparing for months.