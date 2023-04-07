“In these two days we have finished the history of the Moscow Patriarchate in our city,” said the mayor of Lvov.

The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Lvov, Andrei Sadovoi, declared on Thursday that the canonical Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate ceased to exist in the city.

“In these two days we have finished the history of the Moscow Patriarchate in our city”Sadovói wrote on his Telegram channel.

In this context, he pointed out that a wooden church that the authorities described as an illegal construction was demolished, detailing that the buildings of several other churches in the city will be handed over to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (PTsU), promoted by Kiev, or other organizations. . In addition, a parish of the Ukrainian Canonical Church suspended its religious services after the owner of the building terminated the lease.

This Wednesday, a group of up to 50 people invaded the territory of the Cathedral of Saint George, in Lvov, and interrupted the liturgy, in addition to blocking the entrances. Later a meeting began on the transition of the temple parish to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. However, according to the canonical church, the cathedral parish did not make any decision to join the PTsU.

In this sense, the local vicar, Iakov Drogobychski, informed that the Lvov diocese of the UPTs will challenge everything that happened before the courts.

The events take place while the massive persecution by the Ukrainian authorities continues against the country’s canonical Orthodox Church, at the center of which is the kyiv Monastery of the Caves. At the end of March, the Ukrainian authorities requested that the monks leave the place, but the clerics refused to do so. For his part, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky declared on Tuesday that kyiv controls the situation regarding “spiritual independence” in the country.