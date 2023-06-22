The UN once again denounces the ELN and FARC dissidents for recruiting children

The UN once again accused the dissidents of the Colombian FARC and the National Liberation Army (ELN) to recruit children and kept both groups on a “black list” with which it points out violators of the rights of minors in conflict situations, according to a document seen this Thursday, June 22, 2023 by EFE and that It will be made public next Tuesday.

In 2022, the United Nations verified the recruitment of at least 130 children between the ages of 11 and 17s by armed groups in Colombia, led by the FARC dissidents (87 cases), followed by the ELN (18) and the so-called Clan del Golfo (15).

Furthermore, the report documents death of 50 minors and 34 cases of injuries as a result of actions by these and other groups, but also by the Colombian Armed Forces, as well as various cases of sexual violence, attacks against schools and kidnappings.

At the same time, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, highlighted in the document the improvements promoted by the Government and expressed his hope that the return to negotiations with the ELN would improve the situation of the affected children because of the conflict in the country.

The “black list”, which appears in an annex to this annual report that today was transferred to the Security Council, includes, in addition to the dissidents of the FARC and the ELN, many other armed groups and terrorist organizations thatand operate in different countries.

Also listed are the armies of several states, including Russia, Burma, Syria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia, and South Sudan. EFE