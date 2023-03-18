The UN received 309.6 million dollars last year for humanitarian aid in Venezuela, which represents 38.9% of the funds it required in 2022, calculated at about 795 million dollars, the Coordination Office reported this Saturday. Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) of the United Nations.

“At the end of 2022, 309.6 million dollars were received for humanitarian assistance, including 275.7 million within the 2022-2023 Humanitarian Response Plan. The plan, which received 34.7% financing, sought to mobilize 795 million dollars in 2022 for the implementation of 145 projects from 125 organizations. detailed at the UN office.

donor countries

Last year, he continued, the Humanitarian Fund of Venezuela (FHV), a body of the United Nations, received 12 million dollars from eight donor countries.

Since its establishment in 2020, the FHV has received $27.7 million with contributions from Canada, Germany, Ireland, Norway, the Republic of Korea, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Almost 2,800,000 people received some type of aid in the country in 2022, which represents 53.8% of the goal set by the UN, of 5,200,000, in its plan for last year, according to a report published in February by OCHA.

Of the total number of beneficiaries of the NGOs to which the UN provides technical assistance, 1,190,000 million people were adults between 18 and 59 years of age, 941,000 children and adolescents, and 646,000 adults over 60 years of age.

The organization then indicated that 2,700,000 million people received healthcare, 1 million had access to drinking water, sanitation and hygiene, and 522,000 received nutrition-related supplements, among other supports, understanding that there are cases in which a beneficiary obtains more than one form of help.

