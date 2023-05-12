The UN representative is optimistic about the ceasefire talks in Sudan

The United Nations Special Representative for Sudan, Volker Peretz, expressed optimism today, Friday, about the possibility of mediators reaching a ceasefire in Sudan in the next few days.

He said that he had received assurances from one of the two parties that they would continue negotiating in Saudi Arabia.

“I think the most important element of this understanding that was signed last night is the commitment of the two parties to continue their talks,” he told reporters in Geneva, adding that he had spoken to one of the parties this morning.

